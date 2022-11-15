Kim and North West are perfect Pilates partners after she joins mom in gym











North West joined in with her mum’s Pilates session in their private gym recently. Whether it’s making fun of her mom Kim Kardashian, like most kids do, fans have been finding her content “very entertaining”.

The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan is unstoppable. During the past few weeks, the nine-year-old has been posting a lot of content on her TikTok account, which she shares with the famous reality star.

Even though Kim also has her own separate TikTok, the two use their conjoint account to post their unfiltered lives and fun videos together. However, every now and then, North makes fun of her.

Kim and North West are Pilates buddies in funny TikTok

On November 13, North went to her TikTok account with her mom to post a video of a day in her life. In the custom pink Moke electric car Kris Jenner gifted her for her 42nd birthday, Kim drove to a private gym for a workout session and a Pilates class.

In the minute-long video, North is welcomed by a dog and gives a rapid tour of the private gym. She then begins to imitate her mother’s workout routine, and films her on the Pilates springboard as well as doing a few sit-ups.

Kim also films little North as she gives Pilates a go on the bench and almost falls. But it’s all laughs for the two.

The SKIMS mogul is wearing an all-black outfit with leggings and a sweater, with her blond hair tied back in a bun. North is keeping it casual with an oversized t-shirt and leggings.

North’s taking over TikTok by storm

Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images

In recent weeks, North has posted various content on their joint TikTok account. Followers have also been shown her fabulous day-to-day life as a third generation of the Kardashians.

As the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, she has been spending a lot of time with her mother, with whom she has a very special relationship. They spend most of their time in videos dancing, lip-syncing to popular tunes, and sleeping in each other’s rooms.

The mother-daugther duo launched their joint account on November 2021, on the morning of Thanksgiving. A year later, the account has amassed 9.5 million followers, which nearly doubles Kim’s individual TikTok account.

North has grown a solid fan base, as many Kardashian fans believe she’s slowly following in the footsteps of her mother’s success.

