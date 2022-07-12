











The Kardashians is officially coming back for season two. The new episodes are set to drop on September 22, with a teaser trailer revealing the moment Kim cheekily asks boyfriend Pete Davidson to join her in the shower.

The upcoming season will focus on Kylie’s pregnancy, Kendall’s modelling career, Kourtney’s wedding, Khloe’s single mother life and their defamation case against Blac Chyna.

Besides that, we will witness some super sweet moments between Kim and Pete, including his funny response to an invite into the shower.

He’s stood chatting with Khloe when Kim walks into the room and asks: “Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?”

Comedian Pete drops his phone and immediately rushes towards Kim in excitement.

Trailer of The Kardashians Season 2 From YouTube

What’s new on The Kardashians?

The Kardashians season two is gonna be a blast! This time, we’ll see more of Kylie’s pregnancy with her second baby, formerly named Wolf Webster. Kylie is seen telling her sister she is desperate for a night out after a year without one, which becomes a “massive birth control moment” for Kendall.

This season will also show us Kourtney’s life as a bride-to-be and how she prepares for her wedding to Travis Barker. Kendall and Khloe are busy as usual. As a single mother, Khloe is just enjoying her time with True, while Kendall is concentrating on her job as a model.

The Kardashian-Jenner women will also address the famous drama they’ve been embroiled in during season two. Fans will see Khloe getting anxious about the Blac Chyna lawsuit and dealing with the fallout of her split from Tristan Thompson.

KARDASHIANS V CHYNA: Why is Blac Chyna suing the Kardashians?

Kim’s relationship with Pete Davidson

Above all, Kim’s dating life with Pete is the thing many fans will be excited to learn more about.

In the comment section underneath the trailer, a lot of fans got excited about the chemistry between the two. One wrote: “I can’t help myself. I’m living for all of this Kim & Pete content.”

Another said: “Pete made me smile at the end. Can’t wait to see more of him of the show”.

While a third confessed: “Look if you would’ve told me 2 years ago that Pete and Kim would be together I would think you are crazy… But I love it!!!”

A timeline of Kim & Pete

In October 2021, Kim and Pete appeared together on Saturday Night Live together, with Kim hosting the show and starring in a Jasmine and Aladdin sketch with her now-beau. They had their first kiss in the show. And apparently there were some sparks between them.

In January 2022, they were spotted together in the Bahamas. In March, Kim made an official announcement of their relationship via Instagram by posing with Pete. In April and May, they showed up together at the Kardashians premiere and the Met Gala 2022.

And they’ve been inseparable ever since.