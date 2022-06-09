Kim K calls for urgent family meeting amid Tristan's paternity bombshell













During the last minutes of the penultimate episode of The Kardashian, a major bombshell dropped. Everyone except Khloé learns about the news of Tristan’s infidelity and paternity scandal.

In the preview of the last episode of The Kardashians, Kim learns about Tristan’s infidelity before Khloé gets to read the news herself. The family is fuming at Tristan as it would have been his third infidelity. After a conversation with the family, Kim urges a family meeting.

If there’s one thing that’s for sure about the Kar-Jenner family, it’s that during the worst of times, the sisterhood will come together to protect each other.

The Kardashians learn about Tristan’s secret paternity lawsuit

The Kardashians — “Never Go Against the Family” – Episode 108 — Khloé coaches Kris through her MasterClass taping while Kim finally opens up about her love life. Kourtney Pooshes her business to the next level with a Goop collab. Khloé and Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

At 6:30 AM of the morning in question, Kim Kardashian was left “shaking” after learning about Tristan’s secret paternity lawsuit. Surprised at the situation, the production team decided to record the entire conversation.

After breaking the news to momager Kris Jenner, the 41-year-old called both of her sisters, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian.

Referring to the declaration that Tristan had written, Kim said: “The whole declaration is in this thing, which says I slept with her, it’s his whole thing. It says, ‘I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston, I slept with her on my 30th birthday.”

Kylie, who had just woken up at the time, did not hold back and commented: “Is Tristan like the worst person on the planet?”

After merging the phone call with Kourtney Kardashian, the three sisters agreed that the third cheating scandal had to be “her final sign” and called the situation “insane”.

After a few missed calls, Khloé ends up calling back her older sister and reacts to the news seconds later: “What the f*** is this?”

The preview of next week’s finale episode shows Kim encouraging the family to have an urgent family meeting. Another scene shows that Khloé decides not to show up at the last minute.

Khloé throws a birthday surprise on Tristan’s 30th birthday

In March 2021, Khloé went all out for her baby daddy and threw a surprise birthday party for his 30th. The couple had only just gotten back together after calling it quits in February 2019 due to a cheating scandal.

As per Khloé’s birthday message, she publicly confessed her love for the NBA star by referring to him as her “best friend”. She prepared a mega party with all of their friends and family, and their daughter True.

She captioned: “Thank you for showing me everything you said you would. For the father you are. For the best friend I have in you.“

“I’m thankful that I can do absolutely nothing with you and it feels like everything. I hope you know today and everyday how loved you are by me and so many,” Khloé continued.

According to People, a close source to the family had reassured that Tristan had “changed” and they two decided to give it another shot during the covid-19 pandemic.

Khloé’s goal was to tie the knot with Tristan

The Kardashians — “Bucket List Goals” – Episode 109 — Kim lands in paradise to shoot a highly anticipated cover, while Khloé and Kourtney focus on their brands. Shocking news about Tristan is revealed. Kris, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Prior learning to the news that Tristan had cheated on her for the third time, Khloé told during the confessionary after attending a photo shoot for Good American that “everything in my life is in a really good place right now.”

The 37-year-old reality TV star went on a lunch with her best friend and mother, Kris Jenner. The two spoke about Kris’ rumoured secret wedding to her long-time partner, Corey Gamble. The 66-year-old momager denied the claims, joking that she would be throwing “a big-a** party.”

The momager then brought up the conversation that Tristan had told her about his apparent desire of marrying Khloé. She then admitted to wanting to “get out of that toxic place” the couple was in.

In the confessionary, Khloé got candid about her current situation with Tristan, saying: “I love marriage, I believe in marriage, I take it very seriously. I don’t just think people should go and get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored.”

Khloé continued: “I’m not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. I mean, marriage is the end goal. But right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both.”