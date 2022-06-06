Kim K fans want to hire North as a photographer after these posey photos













The eldest daughter of the Kardashian-West clan has been building a very close relationship with her mother. North, who is due to turn nine years old in just a few days, is starting to show her strengths. Take a look at Kim’s latest update.

It’s no secret but rather obvious that North West and her mother Kim Kardashian have a very close bond. Now her daughter is getting older, Kim can count on her to get the most Instagrammable photos of her. From what it looks like, North is doing pretty well as her mother’s personal photographer.

Northie becomes Kim’s photographer

On June 5, the reality TV star updated her 316 million Instagram followers by sharing pictures eight-year-old daughter North had taken of her. Look at those angles!

Gathering more than twp million likes in an all-pink outfit, Kim revealed her daughter had taken all the pictures, captioning it: “Pics by North 💕💞.”

Wearing tight pink leggings with built-in heels, the mum-of-four matched it with a lighter pink jumper that showed her toned body. In contrast, she wore a pair of silver sunglasses.

In all five images, Kim either poses on a bed or stands in front of an all-pink luxurious background that matches her outfit from head to toe. She also sports a sparkling Balenciaga bag – she was recently named its brand ambassador.

Fans obsessed and joke about hiring North as a photographer

Photo by NINO/GC Images

All jokes aside, fans of the beauty mogul were impressed by Northie’s photographic skills, including friends and family who complimented both.

“Where do I inquire about hiring North for a shoot? 😂🙊” one fan wrote. A second one commented: “North does this 😍.”

A third fan, who joked about the angle of the picture, asked: “Was she hanging from the ceiling?”

Kim and North’s adorable close relationship

During these past few weeks, fans have been able to see more from the eldest child of the Kardashian-West family and the close relationship the 41-year-old beauty mogul has with her daughter.

Kim has been spending the most time with North, who is about to turn into her last year of single-digit age in just a few days.

Most recently, she accompanied her mommy during the wedding between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker. The two looked as gorgeous as ever.

The SKIMS founder has been sharing more and more content with fans but mostly images with her daughter. The pics have been warming the hearts of many as they see North all grown up.

“Lunch in Portofino with my little Northolino,” KK wrote as she added adorable snapshots of the two.

