Kim K flaunts her transformed body in extra small SKIMS bikini













Another day, another Kim K kontroversy.

On Monday (July 25th), the billionaire mogul/reality star/pop culture icon took to Instagram to promote the new pieces from her SKIMS swimwear range and subsequently broke the Internet with her incredibly toned body.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Kim Kardashian’s recent transformation

In the videos shared with her 326 million followers, Kim tries on three white bikinis from the SKIMS collection, zooming in on her teeny-tiny waist to illustrate the different designs.

“Alright, I’m going to try on the bathing suits for you guys and this is our original tie-side and triangle top, and now I’m gonna try on the micros for you,” Kim narrates as she models the first style.

True to its name, the ‘micro’ bikini is the most revealing of the trio, with a plunging waistline that accentuates the mum-of-four’s slim figure.

Kim goes on to add that she “loves white swimwear”, and issues a word of caution about wearing white bathing suits: “White swimwear could get a little sheer. Our fabric is nice and thick and it holds you in and it’s great, but it will get a little sheer, so layer or be prepared.”

More on SKIMS Swim

Kim’s barely-there bikinis are from the latest SKIMS Swim line, launching this Thursday, 28 July with several new styles, bold colors (an apt hot pink) and more cover-up options.

The KKW creator roped in Gen-Z celebrities, Paris Jackson, TikTok sensation Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey, star of Netflix’s Outer Banks, for the brand campaign.

Other times Kim rocked SKIMS on Instagram

Kim has been teasing the new SKIMS collection all summer long.



Kim and Khloé stunned in matching metallic swimsuits on a white-sand beach, with the punny caption: “House of Kards.”

Kim dons a gold metallic bikini in a mirror selfie with the simple caption, “SOON”.

Kim enjoyed a languid day in the sun in strapless silver SKIMS two-piece.

