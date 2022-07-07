











In Kim Kardashian’s latest feature with Allure Magazine, the businesswoman takes advantage of her blonde locks to channel the Tangled princess. The beauty mogul posed nude on the magazine’s cover in a stunning photoshoot.

Princess Jasmine probably has a special place in her heart, seeing as Kim was dressed as the Aladdin character during her first kiss with Pete Davidson, but she’s dropped the Agrabah princess for Rapunzel in her recent shoot for Allure.

If the live-action fairytale ever comes into fruition, they know who to cast.

Kim Kardashian posed nude on the front of the cover as she spoke about her life in an interview for the Allure edition.

Kim rocks a never-ending braid for Allure

Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Her house is infamously known to lack colour, with many blasting the mother-of-four for morphing it into a giant concrete museum. It gives her serenity amid her hectic life, so leave her be.

It comes as no surprise that her Allure shoot has stuck to a neutral palette. When we think of Kim, nude colours and skin-tight outfits come to mind, and she served us exactly that.

The SKIMS founder dyed her hair platinum blonde for her Marilyn Monroe tribute at May’s Met Gala, and given the several rounds of bleaching it took, it makes total sense to flaunt it at every opportunity.

Thank goodness for heels though because the several feet of hair would definitely drag on the floor.

Kim Kardashian for Allure Magazine. pic.twitter.com/zwSgmrzLK5 — Leslie ♥ (@rodashian) July 7, 2022

Since her official split from Ye, the reality star has become a walking billboard for Balenciaga. It’s not hard to see, considering her plethora of Pantalegging looks and recent walk for the fashion house’s Haute Couture AW22 show.

Kim, however, has exchanged her new signature style for Schiaperelli – the avant-garde Italian brand. Wearing a strapless black gown paired with a gold off-the-shoulder structure, she’s giving us regal centrepiece vibes.

The piece also resembles the rings of a planet. After all, the world has become a Kardashian oyster and we’re just living in it.

Kim says she feels ‘sassier’ as a blonde

Kim told Allure: “I have a different energy when I’m blonde. I’m a totally different person,” she then added: “I’m sassier. I’m more confident as a blonde.”

Kim also admitted that she has a “little bit of botox” in between her brows, but was adamant she has “never” had her lips or cheeks filled – “ever”.

The reality star also talks about how she will do skincare treatments, or ‘home laser’ routines when the kids are in bed.

She’s dedicated to how she looks and doesn’t mind putting the effort in.

The internet is a fan of the weave

We’re not the only ones stunned by Kim’s shoot; Bharghav here calmly praised “Good Kimberly”, almost like they’re her parent.

Expectedly, Kim will never be able to escape the Ye memes, so the Twitter user threw one in:

Good Kimberly pic.twitter.com/Nx2Oft9fp3 — Bharghav (@gakekev250) July 7, 2022

Agreed, The gate keeper: only she can pull this look off.

Only kim… I tell u only kim…💪 — The gate keeper (@bakosam0911) July 7, 2022

Phil Riportella, the husband of Kim’s friend Simon Huck, commented: “Yes hair” – is there really anything else we can see in this shot?

Kim for the August issue of Allure.



Kim for the August issue of Allure.

📸: Danielle Levitt pic.twitter.com/bum1TIaLQP — Kim Kardashian News (@KimKSocial) July 7, 2022

We wonder if she swung from the braid on set:

