









Kim Kardashian reunited with her longtime friend Jonathan Cheban (Foodgod) in a recent series of photos. Reminiscing through her old antics with her closest friends, the reality star updated her Instagram with the sweetest tribute.

Kim and Jonathan, who officially changed his name to Foodgod, met in 2009 at the birthday party of their mutual friend, Brittny Gastineau. After, the two were inseparable. Fans also managed to see more about Jonathan through Keeping Up With The Kardashians and spin-off shows.

However, reality fans haven’t seen much of the duo Kim and Jonathan together on social media. He has also not appeared in the new Hulu series The Kardashians. Fans don’t need to worry if they wondered Kim had lost her closest friend, as she recently posed with her ride-or-die.

Kim and Jonathan are “Friends Foreva”

On October 19, Kim took to her personal Instagram account to share an adorable picture with her closest friends. This time, a special guest star featured.

The reality star donned her platinum-dye hair, glamorous make-up and her diamond Balenciaga earrings. Keeping it casual but classy, the star wore a black turtleneck. In another photo, the mogul donned her black sunglasses.

“Friends Foreva,” she wrote in her Instagram caption.

The mom-of-four also posed with her friends Loren Ridinger and La La Antony as they enjoyed dinner in matching colored outfits.

Responding to her picture, Jonathan wrote: “.[heart emojis]..and eva.”

Kardashian fans joke about Kim being ‘bald’

While fans were gushing over Kim reuniting with her closest friends, others joked she might’ve shaved her head to restart her hair health journey. Don’t worry, it’s just the lighting and how her hair was pulled back in a slick bun.

Kim went back to blonde for the Met Gala where she revealed platinum locks.

One wrote: “That hair is scaring me… Pls dye it back.”

“For a second I thought she was bald, lol,” wrote a second fan.

A third one penned: “You really need to darken your hair again, couldn’t even see the blonde hair. I thought you were bald.”

Nonetheless, Kardashian fans love the blonde version of Kim.

Kim’s Marilyn Monroe transformation

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Kim will go above and beyond when it comes to dressing up or a Red Carpet event. Earlier in May, the beauty mogul attended the Met Gala and showed off one of her biggest transformations.

Dying her hair platinum and losing 16 lbs, she wore Marilyn Monroe’s vintage dress. The Hollywood icon wore the gown when she sang ‘Happy Birthday Mr President’ for John F Kennedy’s 45th birthday back in 1962.

The socialite revealed to Vogue in a pre-Met Gala interview it took a total of 14 hours to dye her jet-black hair. Kim also admitted she intended to “stay blonde for a while”.

