









There’s no denying that Kim Kardashian is a very busy woman, yet somehow, she’s managed to avoid going grey and is pretty proud of it.

Kim is currently in her blonde era and whether you like the look or not, it’s going to stay. The reality star recently appeared on Live With Kelly And Ryan to discuss her hairdo and how, surprisingly, she’s yet to find a grey hair despite her hectic schedule.

Her recent futuristic fashion direction is a massive transformation from her early days as a raven-haired closet organizer with a preference for bodycon dresses. She’s now a Balenciaga-wearing blonde billionaire.

Kim Kardashian wishes sister Khloe wouldn’t be so hard on herself, she admits in a confessional – Courtesy of Disney+/Hulu

Even Kim’s surprised she hasn’t gone grey yet

Discussing the grueling maintenance of her icy blonde hair with Kelly Ripa and a clueless Ryan Seacrest, Kim, 41, revealed she’s due to get back into the salon to treat her growing roots.

The Skims founder has faced criticism ever since she stepped out with her untouched hair at NY Fashion Week earlier this month. So haters, you’ll be happy to know that she’s going to revamp the color, despite it being an eight-hour process.

Her naturally dark hair is both a blessing and a curse, notes Kelly. “Be glad because the alternative is when you go grey, it’s a whole other ball of problems,” she explained.

Kim proudly admitted that she’s yet to find a grey hair. “Isn’t that weird?” she added while adjusting her wacky Balenciaga credit card earrings.

Kelly was just as surprised because “it’s not like your life isn’t stressful!” she exclaimed. “If one were to go grey, it would’ve happened to you by now.”

Since entering showbusiness in 2007, the businesswoman has constantly been on the hustle – from filming KUWTK and attending club appearances in her early days, to becoming Dolce & Gabbana’s muse, her grind has never stopped.

Even before becoming a trendsetter, Kim has been in the fashion game ever since launchign her DASH stores with Khloe and Kourtney.

Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

But Kim blamed Kanye for her first grey hair four years ago

Here’s where it gets questionable. Four years ago, also on Live With Kelly and Ryan, the mom-of-four told the hosts that she discovered her first silver hair. It occurred around the same time as Kanye’s flurry of headlines in April 2018, after the rapper showed support for Donald Trump by tweeting in his defense, to the ire of some fans.

Giving the talk show hosts an update about her then-husband, Kim revealed that he was “doing really good” in his Wyoming studio. “I will say,” she added with a laugh, “he gave me my first grey hair this week, and I am blaming that on him.” Perhaps Kim was joking at the time.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK