Kim Kardashian breaks the internet again with bleached eyebrows and her bare bum











Kim Kardashian has broken the internet once again after bleaching her eyebrows and sharing her famous bum for the cover of Interview's September issue, American Dream.

Kim dyed her hair platinum blonde for her Marilyn Monroe moment at the 2022 Met Gala in May. Since then, the mum-of-four has kept the look to commemorate a new era post-divorce that saw a total transformation.

Recently appointed as Balenciaga’s ambassador and getting comfortable becoming the cover star of famous magazines, the Hollywood icon is definitely feeling herself.

In her latest venture, she confidently posed for the camera, showing off her famous asset in front of an enormous USA flag.

Kim gives her take on the ‘American Dream’

On September 6, the popular reality TV star shared the news with her 329 million Instagram followers about her latest work. The magazine shoot, which was part of the ‘American Dream issue’ featured the star’s iconic bum on full display as she poses in front of the American flag in a double denim jacket – has anyone noticed Kim Kardashian’s eyebrows?

The SKKN founder was sporting a Bottega Veneta matching denim set, with jeans unzipped and sagged to show a white jockstrap wrapped around her derrière.

Her post, which has racked up almost four million likes, shows behind the scenes of the now-iconic shot. Also, other images show her posing in an ‘Interview’ t-shirt and wearing an American flag thong with a black leather jacket.

Sharing the exciting news with her millions of fans, she captioned: “Interview Magazine. September 2022: American Dream Issue.”

Fans can’t recognize her

Kardashian fans and critics have been giving their mixed opinions. Many agreed that the reality star looked unrecognizable and “not like her at all”. Some complimented the reality star, while others said to have seen a resemblance on popular YouTuber and makeup artist, Jeffree Star.

One fan commented: “OMG. My favorite ever!!!!!!”

Another follower wrote: “Kim, where did you go? Doesn’t look like you.”

A Kardashian critic noted: “This looks nothing like Kim I didn’t even recognize her until I read the caption.”

This is what Kim Kardashian does

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kim has had a lot of controversial moments throughout the magazine covers that she has participated in. Whether it was for the photos, or the interview itself, she continues to break the internet.

During an interview with the magazine, the beauty mogul said she “loved it” despite her team initially disagreeing over her wearing a jockstrap for the front cover. However, Kim persisted and made it through.

She told the Interview: “‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

She added: “I do think blondes have more fun. I just feel different.”

The mom-of-four doesn’t mind pushing boundaries when it comes to fashion either. The Kardashians star spoke about the time she wore a completely black covered-up Balenciaga ensemble in 2021. The look was partially created by her now ex-husband, Kanye West.

Initially scared, the star didn’t understand the point of covering her face. “And then I was talked into it, and was like, ‘It’s a costume ball,” she explained.

“You have to go with the full vision, and the full vision was to be covered from head to toe and still be recognizable as a silhouette of myself.”

