











Kim Kardashian rubbed fans up the wrong way when she shared a post about raising gas prices. Her fellow social media followers claimed the SKKN founder was ‘out of touch’ when her net worth estimates her to be a billionaire.

Through the first season of The Kardashians, fans saw the exclusive and first private jet owned by the reality star. With a whopping cost of $150 million, Kim Air has flown many members of the family to various destinations.

Just like her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, fans have criticised both celebrities on numerous occasions for their preference of flying with their private jets. They say the makeup mogul’s pick the less eco-friendly version over a journey which could be completed in a car ride.

Although, the reality stars have never shared their plane journeys with fans, internet sleuths claim they figured out that Kim used her jet for 17 minutes over a 60-minute journey via road. However, the Kardashians have never responded to these claims publicly.

Kim Kardashian slammed over ‘gas prices’ joke

On July 26, the 41-year-old took to her Instagram stories to share a meme about the increase in gas prices. Something that was supposed to be funny to her 326 million Instagram followers. However, not everyone was laughing.

Adding a crying face emoji, the Instagram story reads: “Due to the increase in gas prices, a man hanging from the passenger side of his best friend’s ride is no longer a scrub, he is a man making smart financial decisions.”

The quote, which Kim didn’t write herself, is a reference to the famous TLC song ‘No Scrubs’.

Though the quote seemed to be funny to the SKKN founder, some users didn’t appreciate her approach on the rising cost of living crisis on Reddit.

“Girl you don’t think in gas prices… You think in jet fuel prices,” a Reddit user commented. Another one asked: “Ummmmmmmmmm………… is she trying to be relatable?”

A third one claimed: “She has got to be the most tone-deaf person.. she has a private jet that she takes just to go 30 minutes up the road, but wants to make comments about gas prices.”

The meme upset one Reddit user, who wrote: “The irony of this coming from a supposed billionaire who flaunts their wealth and money and constantly fuels a private jet… it’s just so not genuine. makes me uncomfortable when rich people laugh at jokes only the working class could possibly find funny it’s like mocking.”

Another user added the infamous Kim Kardashian meme of “Kim, there’s people that are dying” as a response.

Kim’s $150 million private jet

Earlier in June, the reality star gave a first look at her first private jet during the eight episode of The Kardashians. The mum-of-four opted to take ‘Kim Air’ while heading off to the Dominican Republic to shoot her Sports Illustrated magazine cover, as well as get some content for SKIMS.

Before the take-off, the socialite gave an exclusive tour of the plane which had been completely customised for her because she didn’t love the “dark with light leather” vibe.

While being on a FaceTime call with her comedic boyfriend, Pete Davidson, the 41-year-old showed all the bits and bops of the $150 million private jet. It includes a king-sized bed.

During the confessionary, she revealed: “I’m leaving for Sports Illustrated in the Dominican Republic on my plane. Oh my God. I mean, I never dreamed I would own a plane. It’s just I wanted it to feel like an extension of me and an extension of my home.”

While welcoming her friends and team to the plane, the celebrity jokes about them not being able to “touch a thing”.

A quick flight

Celebrities have made expensive purchases for their own private jets for their quick convenience. The Kardashians are not the only reality stars in the position to do this.

Nonetheless, the Kardashian-Jenner clan has been receiving criticism after alleged 10 to 17-minute flight on their private jets.

Twitter handle @celebjets often posts journeys many celebs allegedly take with their private jets across the country by checking an online flight tracker. However, the flight paths have not been confirmed by the celebrities themselves.

Although The Kardashians are known for their wealth, Kim has done her part to give back when she can.

She previously donated a whopping $1 million to the Armenia Fund, that provides relief to citizens in need. She also took part in One Voice: Somos Live in 2017 by answering phones to take donations. The event raised a total of £35 million for victims of Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico.

The budding lawyer also regularly shares her support for prisoners on Death Row awaiting their sentences. She tries to use her influence to raise awareness for inmates and supports those who claim they’ve been wrongfully convicted.

