











Kim Kardashian has left her fans puzzled over her latest racy photo dump as she wears a nude bikini and thigh-high boots for her ‘gym workout’.

The reality star posed for a series of snaps in her home gym in her recent Instagram post.

This included a video where she displayed behind-the-scenes footage of her walking around in tall distressed-style high heel boots.

Kim’s racy ‘gym workout’ and bikini photo shoot

The SKKN founder wore minimal makeup and her skin was glowing – likely thanks to her luxurious recently-launched skincare line.

She wore her platinum hair natural and let if flow down her shoulders for the fun impromptu photoshoot at home.

In one shot she pulls on a weight and in another she bends over to pick up a dumbbell off the floor.

However, some of her followers doubted she was really in the gym for an epic workout or any cardio.

The 41-year-old captioned the post: “gym time,” and in another snap she wrote: “I do my own heavy lifting”.

Sister Khloe joked back: “I wore this to the gym this morning,” as one fan penned “She got on heels saying gym time,” with laughing emojis.

Singer Ciara jumped in and wrote: “Well alright then”, with a strength and rock hand emoji.

‘We love break up Kim’

One follower piped up with they were loving ‘break up Kim’, in reference to Kim’s recent rumoured split with beau Pete Davidson.

Despite the rumours the pair had called it quits after 9 months officially dating, the former SNL star was seen giving paparazzi a thumbs up this week.

The 28-year-old had met Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ star during her appearance on the comedy sketch show in October last year. The duo even shared their first kiss on screen as part of an Aladdin and Jasmine skit.

A source claimed to Page Six they had reportedly split after the long distance and work schedules not matching up.

Kim and Pete themselves have not responded to the reports publicly and images of each other appear on social media.