









Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian teased she has ‘past’ our level as she posed on a table-top in custom boots worth $2,500.

The mom-of-four sat with her cousins Natalie Halcro and Olivia Pearson as she stopped for an impromptu Instagram shoot ahead of Kylie Jenner’s Ulta Beauty launch party.

The Kardashians and Jenners joined together to support the youngest of the siblings for her big night.

Although, the 41-year-old couldn’t help but share a series of shots on Instagram.

Kim Kardashian ‘past our level’ in expensive boots

The SKKN founder joked in her Instagram caption on Saturday, August 27: “Can’t get on your level we’re [past] that”.

With her blonde locks slicked back into a chic bun, and large drop earrings, Kim decided to channel dark energy with her outfit.

Wearing all black, she paired her halter-neck catsuit with thigh high boots that reportedly pay tribute to Snoop Dogg.

The Vetements boots, which are custom, cost a whopping $2,500.

She paired them with modern sunglasses and a tiny black purse. She posted a few photos of the trio before individual shots from her laying on the table. It appeared to be nighttime in the background.

Fans ‘obsessed’ over ‘Queen Kim’

The Kardashians — “This is a Life or Death Situation” – Episode 106 — Kim awaits her bar exam results as she fights to save the life of a man on death row. Kourtney and Travis continue blending their families while Kendall is caught in the middle with Scott. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

Followers raced to share their thoughts on the post, which garnered more than 2.1 million likes in a day.

One declared they were ‘obsessed’ and another hailed the star a “queen”.

Younger sister Khloé just penned: “Yessssss,” in support, whereas, one fan was crushing on Natalie and wrote: “Forget Kim, who’s the queen on the right?”

But many fans were also wondering how the trio looked alike – not realizing they were related.

One follower added: “Who’s the Kim K next to Kim K?”, and another penned: “Is it just coincidence that they are both built like Kim, too?”

