











Kim is one of the most famous reality TV stars in the world. And yet she stayed pretty schtum about appearing in Tupac Shakur’s music video in 1994, when she was just 14 – but the Kardashian claimed she was way older.

She was famous even before she was famous. Kim was Paris Hilton’s closet organizer way before she became well-known herself. Soon, the birth of now-scrapped Keeping Up With The Kardashians was born and she shot to fame.

Aged 14, Kim claimed that both her and her friends snuck onto a Tupac music video set and ended up making her own appearance. Since then though, the Kardashian has denied being a girl in the video who fans are convinced is her.

Fans think Kim starred in Tupac Shakur’s All About U video in 1994. “When I was 14. I was in a Tupac video. It was 1994. No one would ever know,” she confessed on an episode of her pal Jonathan Cheban’s “Foodgod OMFG!” podcast.

She never told her parents at the time, and revealed that she never got to hang out with the late rapper, who was 23 at the time, because he wasn’t there during the music video set. Khloe never believed Kim when she told them the news.

Although Kim previously mentioned her debut, she has since denied starring in the music video on Twitter. Despite this, the reality TV personality was thought to make appearances during the model runway scenes. Kim said:

So first of all, we lied and said we were like 18 probably. I definitely looked 18. I didn’t even drive. Kim Stewart was in some, I don’t even know what, I think it was for a soundtrack. I have to call Kourtney and find out.

Kim added:

No, he wasn’t there, I’ve never seen the footage. We were walking down the runway, like we were models walking down a runway. It wasn’t like we were in bikinis by the pool or anything like that. We were literally walking down a runway, and it was Kim Stewart, Kourtney, me and maybe like one or two other of our friends. I don’t know how it happened. We definitely didn’t tell our parents.

Fans react to Kim’s secret debut

Several fans think Kim is the woman in the blue dress on the All About U video, but she wrote on Twitter that the girl in question is not her. She may not have made the final cut, as Kim denied ever featuring in the music video.

A fan wrote: “Who knew @KimKardashian was in @2PAC ‘s music video for All About U.”

Another penned their thoughts on a bizarre conspiracy that links Kim to Tupac and said: “Just saw a conspiracy theory that Kim K IS Tupac and it’s my new favorite idea.”

However, many came to the conclusion that the woman in a blue dress in the video doesn’t look like her, while others assumed she must have been one of the ladies walking the runway in Tupac’s track.

“So it’s a lie or the footage just doesn’t exist,” reacted a KUWTK viewer.

Kim has starred in other music videos

Kim appeared in Fall Out Boy’s 2009 music video. In the video for Thnks fr th Mmrs from album Infinity On High, Kim sits down on a bed next to base player Pete Wentz as they go to kiss, before he is distracted by a monkey.

The video came out in June 2009, just four months before the first episode of KUWTK came out in October. But that’s not her only music video debut. She released her own song and video in 2011 called Jam (Turn It Up).

Half of the proceeds from sales for Kim’s song went to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

