Kim Kardashian embraces Marilyn Monroe vibes again as she dons classy blonde hair











Kim Kardashian has thrown it back to the Met Gala by embracing Marilyn Monroe’s iconic look yet again. She shared an Instagram advert snacking on pizza while dressed up in classy attire – and fans are obsessed.

The black-and-white video gave fans an ‘appetizer’ of the upcoming Dolce and Gabbana Saturday show at 2.30pm CEST. Kim was dressed to the ultimate nines in a black dress while paparazzi captured pics of her in the back of a car.

It comes just months after Kim wore Marilyn’s dress at the 2022 Met Gala. The TV personality is just one of the many Kardashian family members who often show off D&G’s clothing and accessories – as part of a huge brand deal.

Kim dons Marilyn-esque look

Kim appears to be recreating Marilyn’s iconic blonde barnet with curls in her recent ad with D&G. It is part of her #CiaoKim theme which is featured in the designer fashion firm’s Spring – Summer 2023 women’s show.

It is the second time in several months that Kim is embracing the late American actress’ iconic time on earth. It comes as Ana de Armas is set to play her in a soon-to-be-released biopic.

The steamy post saw Kim give sultry looks to the camera before grabbing pizza from a box next to her. She then chewed on a slice before throwing it down and laughing – much like Marilyn used to.

Fans think she is 2022’s Marilyn Monroe

If the Met Gala wasn’t enough to convince people that Kim is our generation’s new Marilyn, her recent ad has only gone and embraced that idea even more. Many fans have stated that she is today’s version of the actress.

One wrote: “Yep, Kim Kardashian is the Marylin Monroe of our days…”

While a Twitter user said Kim’s latest Instagram post is “giving Marilyn Monroe”, a fellow fan agreed and said: “It reminded me of the legend Marilyn Monroe.”

Not everyone agrees though. Another urged her: “Please stop impersonating Marilyn…”

Revisiting her Met Gala outfit

Kim switched up her usual eating habits to transform her body, with the result of fitting into Marilyn’s dress. The iconic Happy Birthday Mr President outfit bought my Ripley’s Believe It or Not! for $4.8 million in 2016.

The SKIMS founder made clear her respect for the historical piece by taking precautions to preserve its condition. Professionals helped her into the dress wearing gloves and the reality star didn’t wear her usual body makeup.

The original gown was worn also only on the carpet, but she immediately changed into a replica at the top of the stairs. Kim dropped 16 lbs ahead of the event to squeeze into the historic gown.

