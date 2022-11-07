









Kim Kardashian has left fans unconvinced after claiming she uses an air fryer to cook vegan chicken nuggets for her four kids for dinner. Followers believe the successful business mogul would likely have help from a professional chef at home due to her busy career.

In May, the 40-year-old partnered up with Beyond Meat as their newest chief taste consultant. During a previous advertisement, the SKIMS founder was accused of not eating the food. In response to the allegations, the star later posted a clip of her eating the product to prove haters wrong.

However, fans are not buying it the latest ad either. They claim Kim likely hires “a private chef” to help out with her meals, after seeing Kris Jenner speak about having a cook herself in an episode of The Kardashians. Although, the reality star has never said whether she has professional help looking after her family and busy life before.

It seems she’s not the only one of the clan signing up with food brands. In September, her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and husband Travis Barker joined forces with Daring Chicken, which is also plant-based and vegan. The couple advertised the products in a sexy photoshoot with their fridge.

Kim Kardashian fans left unconvinced she cooks dinner at home

View Instagram Post

On November 7, Kim took to her personal Instagram account to share an ad with Beyond Meat, where she revealed she cooks vegan chicken nuggets using an air fryer.

“As a busy mom, I’m always looking for quick and easy options to feed my family that are both healthy and delicious,” she began.

“My current go-to for a quick meal is to put Beyond Chicken Nuggets in an air fryer. In less than ten minutes, you can make a delicious, plant-based protein option that everyone in the family will love. It’s the easiest way to move on.”

According to Vegconomist, their stock value increased by 8% since the news of her partnership.

Fans aren’t buying it because they believe ‘they all have chefs’

Kardashian critics have crawled out of the woodwork, as many believed the reality star had her own ‘private chef’ to prepare meals for her and her four children.

Other fans even doubted the reality star would eat $5.49 Beyond Chicken Nuggets herself. However, profiles who live online on social media don’t live with Kim or have seen inside her fridge on a day-to-day basis.

One commenter claimed: “She has a chef, what would she know about air fryers lol.”

A second one alleged: “Kim, please, you have a full-time chef … leave the nugget commercials to the D-list reality stars.”

A third one simply added: “Haha yeah right.”

“Makes a food commercial… Doesn’t try the food,” a Kardashian critic said. But we all remember how Kim proved haters wrong in the past.

Another joked: “I need North to confirm this, lol.”

Reality Titbit and GRV Media have reached out to Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Mocked for ‘pretending to eat a burger’ – but Kim proves them wrong

View Instagram Post

Back in May, Kim faced backlash after her first commercial with Beyond Meat failed to show her taking fully eating the burger.

People took over the comments section, pointing out she made it seem like she took a bite of the burger and only pretended to chew.

Days later, she posted a video of herself behind the scenes, proving she did eat the burger during the viral commercial. She also shared footage of eating other products from the brand.

“Guys, come on,” she wrote in the caption.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU/DISNEY PLUS EVERY THURSDAY

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK