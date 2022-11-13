









Kim Kardashian became the topic of conversation during her attendance at the LACMA Gala, as she stunned in a black sculpted leather dress. The Addams Family-esque gown hugged her curves and showed off her iconic figure.

Compared to other Kardashian-Jenner attendees, such as supermodel Kendall Jenner, Kim kept it classy yet striking for the flashing cameras.

Last week, the LACMA Art + Film Gala took place in Los Angeles. Presented by Gucci, the night celebrated its 11th annual event. The star-studded gala had other popular attendees such as Leonardo Di Caprio, Olivia Wilde, Billie Eilish, Salma Hayek, and even BLACKPINK’s Rosé.

Still, Kim completely stole the spotlight as her incredible silhouette was on full display.

Kim Kardashian’s silhouette steals the show

On November 12, Kim took to her personal Instagram account to share a carousel of images from her attendance at the 11th annual LACMA Gala. In the series of snaps, she also shared the aftermath at the hotel and what appeared to be ordering room service.

Accompanied by sister Kendall, the SKIMS founder dressed up differently to her younger sibling. She stood out the most despite the younger 26-year-old’s risqué outfit in a sheer gown and a silver flowy skirt.

The 42-year-old hit the red carpet in a Balenciaga fitted black dress from the brand’s fall 2022 fashion collection. Of course, her long, faded blonde locks brought the contrast in the look.

Unsurprisingly, Kim became the center of attention.

In a message to her 333 million followers, Kim captioned: “Balenciaga Couture for the LACMA.”

Kardashian fans say she’s ‘in the best era of her life’

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

Social media was quick to comment on Kim Kardashian’s appearance and dress, with many agreeing the reality star looked spectacular. Kim, who famously lost 16 pounds to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress, has been in the spotlight over her rapid weight loss.

Kardashian fans were drooling at her looks saying she was living “in the best of times”, while others joked about her repeated use of uncomfortable outfits for her red-carpet appearances.

One fan commented: “Wow. A literal goddess.”

A second fan followed: “@KimKardashian is in the best era of her lifeeee!!! And I live for it.”

“Blonde Morticia Adams?” a fan asked about the famous Addams character.

A fan joked: “She must constantly be uncomfortable.”

Longtime Kardashian followers know Kim prioritizes fashion over comfort.

