Kim Kardashian wore no makeup for a series of photos with daughter North, just in time for golden hour. Fans described her natural face as “amazing” after the Instagram upload, with many asking about her psoriasis.

The reality TV personality is often glammed to the nines in snazzy outfits and perfect hair and makeup, thanks to the help of hairdresser Chris Appleton and the rest of her glam team. But these photos are different.

Kim decided to go au naturel for the photos while she posed for selfies with North. Fans welcomed the barefaced snaps, while some began asking if she has psoriasis, with Kim previously having been open about the condition.

Kim Kardashian with no makeup

Kim went makeup-free while posing for selfies with North, who smiled at the camera. The mom and daughter duo caught light in golden hour, as they both wore black outfits, while Kim got her best pout out.

It’s not the first time The Kardashians star has gone barefaced online. She went totally natural and showed off her real skin texture in a video promoting products from her skincare line, SKKN, in June 2022.

She also didn’t wear make-up on a May episode of The Kardashians and showed off her morning routine. And just a month ago, in October, Kim was free from makeup when she wore an outfit that appeared to be made of belts.

Does Kim have psoriasis?

Yes, Kim was first diagnosed with psoriasis in 2011, but says going plant-based helped her cure it. The skin condition causes scaly patches to flare up on your skin, particularly around your scalp, elbows, and knees.

She had her first psoriasis flare-up when she was 25 years old, and hasn’t had one for 13 years. Her mom Kris passed down the autoimmune disease down to her, she claimed on sister Kourtney Kardashian’s website Poosh in 2019.

Kim also revealed that she was diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. She said she is now “comfortable” with having psoriasis and admitted that she sometimes covers it up with body makeup. Kim added:

I live a healthy life and try to eat as plant based as possible and drink sea moss smoothies. With all the stress in life, I try to make sure I take time for myself so that I am centred and keep my stress to a minimum.

Fans welcome ‘fresh-faced Kim’

When Kim posted the makeup-free selfies with North, her fans were in awe of her “amazing” skin. The majority of her followers are used to only seeing the reality TV personality looking totally glam.

One follower commented: “That skin 😍😍😍🔥.” Others flooded Kim with compliments, from “beautiful” to “hi gorge” after discovering what she looks like with a bare face, instead of dressed up for an event.

Another said that her skin is “stunning” while a fellow fan penned on Twitter, where Kim also posted the photos: “Oh my god, so frickin beautiful the both of u, you have such wonderful children & family, I love Kim!”

Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKKN BY KIM

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY+ NOW

