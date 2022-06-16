











Kim Kardashian is one of the biggest celebrities on the planet, known for Keeping Up With The Kardashians and The Kardashians, as well as Skims, KKW Beauty, and most recently her venture into law.

However, Kim actually began her career in the spotlight working for another celebrity, her friend Paris Hilton. What job did she do for the socialite? And what has Kim said about their relationship? Let’s take a look…

Kim K worked for Paris Hilton

Kim Kardashian used to work for Paris Hilton as a closet organiser in the early 2000s. She can be seen working in Paris’ closets in some clips of the show The Simple Life, which starred Paris and her best friend Nicole Richie.

In 2017, Kim spoke about her job on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, and said that people are “wrong” when they say that she used to be Paris’ assistant.

“I would work with Paris, and I would love to organize and clean out their closets and get rid of all their stuff and sell it on eBay and then shop for them, shop for her. That was my job. I loved it. But people will say ‘assistant.’ They always have it wrong,” Kim said.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for KKW Beauty

The two became best friends

Kim and Paris took a trip to Ibiza together in 2006, and have shared several pictures from the vacation. Looking back at that era of her life with Paris, Kim told Rolling Stone in 2015:

“We’d go anywhere and everywhere just to be seen… We knew exactly where to go, where to be seen, how to have something written about you. All you had to do is go to this restaurant, or this party, talk about whatever you want to talk about, and it would be in the paper the next day.”

The two have supported each other’s careers, as Kim appeared in the music video for Paris’ song Best Friends A**, which came out in 2019. A year later, Paris featured in the ad campaign for Kim’s Skims velour tracksuits.

It is clear that they are still friends, as Kim attended Paris’ wedding last year, and made an appearance on her new Netflix show, Cooking With Paris, which features Paris’ friends who join her in the kitchen and share memories each episode.

What has Kim said about her time working for Paris?

Kim has always acknowledged the impact that Paris has had on her career, and in a 2019 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians she told her sister Khloe:

“I really would wanna do anything for her. She literally gave me a career. And I totally acknowledge that.”

Kim also spoke about Paris’ influence in an episode of E! True Hollywood Story, where she said: “I really am grateful for my experiences with her… She’s a huge, huge reason of my success.”