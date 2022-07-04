











Kim Kardashian is never shy to gush over her four children, and the 41-year-old shared a cute picture of her two daughters North and Chicago sleeping on Sunday morning.

Whenever it comes to her kids, the mum-of-four socialite wants to spend most of her time with them if she could. Fans of the beauty mogul might even agree that her four children, whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, have overtaken her Instagram feed.

The SKIMS founder shared a candid moment that melted the hearts of many. Her two daughters, North and Chicago, mimicked an Eskimo kiss in their sleep, as their noses touched.

Days before, her two sons accompanied her on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where Saint and Psalm joined their mother during the live show.

North and Chicago’s adorable photo in Kim’s bed

Kim Kardashian woke up like this and saw this incredible moment with her daughters. After noticing her two girls were sleeping nose-to-nose, the 41-year-old reality star shared the touching photo with her 322 million Instagram followers.

Accumulating 2.4 million likes in just 24 hours, the SKKN founder wrote in her caption: “Woke up this morning to see my girls asleep in my bed like this! Nothing better! 💕.”

The image shows her two daughters, nine-year-old North and four-year-old Chicago as the two were sleeping facing each other, and locking their arms.

North and Chicago are two out of the four children the reality star shares with rapper Kanye (Ye) West. Their eldest daughter North has been occasionally featured on Kim’s Instagram feed, while the rest of her children are seen once in a while.

Chicago steals the spotlight

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Kris Jenner’s 11 grandchildren have been Keeping Up with the Kardashian’s energy. As their children are now becoming older, fans of the Kardashian family have been gushing about how fast they’ve grown.

As North just turned her last single-digit age last month (nine), all eyes have been on Chicago, who is Kim Kardashian’s third child and second daughter.

“Chicago….my lawwwwwd🔥🔥🔥🔥😍,” a fan wrote. Another followed: “Precious! They grow soooo quickly. 😢❤️“

“Chi is so beautiful 😍,” a fan penned. A fourth fan wrote: “Treasure these times – they grow up too fast😭.”

Another fan praised North for her role as the eldest child of the fourth generation of the Kardashian-West. They wrote: “North the big sister 💕.”

Saint and Psalm interrupt Jimmy Fallon’s show

On June 21, the reality star visited long-time friend and host Jimmy Kimmel. The mum-of-four, who was accompanied by both her two sons Saint and Psalm, talked about her latest business venture. While talking about her experience hosting SNL, the show was interrupted after Kim scolded both of her sons for “making so much noise”.

“Guys, can you stop? This is, like, your first time at work with me. Can you please?” Kim said as the audience and Jimmy laughed.

During the interview on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Kimmel, the socialité shared anecdotes about her eldest daughter’s ninth ‘spooky’ birthday party. The interview also included never-seen footage of Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim singing Tiffany Darwish’s I Think We’re Alone Now.

Kim then shared her nine skin-care products with the host and even did a live demonstration on how to use her products. It included her attempting to imitate her facialist by smacking him on the face.

Days later, Kim shared a few behind-the-scenes pictures with her two sons, including a shots taken by the paparazzi outside of the hotel.

“Boys trip w their crazy drip 💧,” she captioned the trio took over Tonight’s show.