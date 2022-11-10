Kim Kardashian had to flatten her cheeks to fit into the famous Met Gala dress











Kim Kardashian was determined to fit inside that iconic Marilyn Monroe dress at the Met Gala. She worked out all the time, cut out sugar, and even got her mom Kris to make a call to Ripley’s so they’d let her wear the gown.

She fit into the replica easily, revealing that it was actually a little big. Kim said she’d be allowed to try the real dress on providing the replica was her size, but the idea was then “pulled from her” as the original wouldn’t go over her hips.

The ground-breaking moment when Kim tried to wear the OG dress involved an entire team of people literally hoisting her into it, including her cheeks having to be pushed in and flattened…

Kim flattened cheeks to fit into Marilyn dress

Kim required a team of three to help her fit into the Marilyn Monroe dress, which the late icon wore while singing Happy Birthday to JFK in 1962. The zip wouldn’t go up over her bottom, so she wore it to the Met Gala unzipped.

The dress is seen being pulled up over her bottom, as she asks if she needs to put on “another pair of shapewear.” A team of women wearing white gloves are seen trying to hoist Kim’s cheeks into the dress

‘It’s hard because you can’t shimmy into this dress the way that I really would, that’s the difficult part, it just has to glide up,’ she revealed in a confessional, during her trip to Ripley’s in Florida.

In the end, Kim’s team tied it off and covered the unzipped section with a fur. One person had to lift Kim’s bum up so they could get the dress on, which involved putting his hands on her cheeks and lifting her bum up to make it flatter.

The Kardashians fans react to scene

When The Kardashians showed Kim and a whole team of people hoisting her into the dress worn by Marilyn, fans welcomed her dedication to the project. They described her as “cute” and “

One viewer said: “Lmaoo Kim was too cute trying to get into Marilyn’s dress #TheKardashians.”

Another penned: “The dedication Kim had to wear the REAL Marilyn dress for a legit 10 minutes is insane.”

“Kim made it her passion to fit into that dress #TheKardashians,” wrote an impressed fan.

Kris refused to give dress secrets away

It was thanks to Kris Jenner that Kim managed to get her hands (and body in) the dress. She asked her mom what she said to Ripley’s to get them to give her daughter the dress, but she refused to give her secrets away.

After Kris put in a convincing call, Kim flew to Florida to try on the Marilyn dress at Ripley’s. “They weren’t even gonna let me try it on, until Kris Jenner called,” Kim said, as she continued her intense workouts to fit into the dress.

Kim told her mom she would “marry her” if she managed to secure one more dress fitting. “I cannot tell you my secrets,” Kris told the camera. “But if somebody says no, you know what I say: ‘You’re talking to the wrong person.’”

