The blonde bombshell shared a photo with fans of her shorter hair on Instagram over the weekend.

Pouting as she posed with pursed lips in full-glam makeup, the beauty mogul wore a black zip-up jacket and white top underneath.

Kim Kardashian shows off new hairstyle in hair transformation

Smising to the nines – which would make supermodel Tyra Banks proud – the SKKN founder looked directly at the camera to show off her new look.

The Kardashians star has not said if it’s a permanent change, even so, it looked great on the 41-year-old. It’s not the first time she has sported shorter hair, Kim Kardashian usually chooses to keep her style as a bob and wear accompanying extensions, writes Vogue.

As she is recognised for her long, lush hair, it’s easy to forget she wears extensions.

Although it appears she chose to take some snapshots of her bob but was later seen with her extensions back in.

She captioned the post: “Take a picture, it lasts longer.”

Followers rushed to the comments to shower the reality star with compliments.

One wrote: “Queen,” followed by a crown emoji and several heart-eye faces.

A second then penned: “Stunningly beautiful”.

A third wrote: “You have beautiful hair, ” followed by another who added: “Astonishing”.

Kim shares ordinary family life

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Not only does the SKIMS CEO share beautiful selfies, but she likes to show insight into her family life.

In a recent shot, fans were able to see the mum-of-four’s playful bedtime routine. The family were also sporting matching pyjama sets as they hung out in her bedroom.

Although, it appears little Chicago West stole the spotlight. Fans couldn’t help but say she looked like Kim Kardashian’s twin in the shots.

It comes as the reality siblings prepare to for season two of The Kardashians. Earlier this month, Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian showed a snippet from behind the scenes as they were ‘on set’ for the second series.

A teaser trailer for the show has already been released. Viewers saw a glimpse of Pete Davidson as he is set to make his debut on the show.

Kris Jenner also was shown lying in a hospital bed as she admitted she was scared but didn’t want to ‘worry her daughters’ over her health issues.

