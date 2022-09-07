









Kim Kardashian herself has finally hit back at cruel trolls online who bombard social media with the claim she has ‘no talent’ – while declaring that she can use her “toes for anything”.

The bizarre talent comes as part of a long line of things she’s proud to say she can do well.

The mom-of-four broke the internet again last night when she bleached her eyebrows and posed with her bare derrière on the cover of Interview magazine.

As part of the American Dream edition for September, the star spoke about her time in show business and what her goals are moving forward.

Kim Kardashian can cook – and use her ‘toes for anything’

Kim can do anything – and that includes The Kardashians star using her toes for such tasks, apparently.

The 41-year-old didn’t hold back when she was asked why she used to joke about not having a talent.

The SKKN founder explained: “I think it came from people saying, “What are you famous for?” And I’m like, “Well, we have a TV show.”

“But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that. But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, “Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?” And I’m like, “Didn’t know I needed one.”

“I mean, I can give you a million f*****g talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything,” She then added: “I could tell you the weirdest f*****g shit on the planet.”

The beauty mogul then went on to speak about her incredible success in business and building a brand.

Kim continued: “But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know.”

Pete Davidson is a ‘cutie’

The Kardashians — “Burn Them All to the F*cking Ground” – Episode 101 — The Kardashian-Jenner family bring the cameras back to reveal the raw, intimate reality of life and love in the spotlight like never before. Kim, shown. (Photo courtesy of Hulu)

The TV star also opened up over ex Pete Davidson since the news of their split.

In the chat with the magazine, she called the SNL star a “cutie” and had nothing but praise for the star.

Kim and Pete themselves have not spoken publicly about the rumored breakup itself, however, neither have posted new photos with each other on social media. The millionaire mogul’s reps have also not responded to the claims.

The couple met on the set of Saturday Night Live in October 2021, and actually shared their first kiss on the show. They then became inseparable for nine months before reportedly breaking up this summer.

But she called the 28-year-old a “good person” in the interview, explaining she was “excited” to see what the future holds for him.

“He’s a cutie,” she said. “He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up”.

