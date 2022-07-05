Kim Kardashian: Hollywood Soho location explored













Kim Kardashian: Hollywood was launched by Kim K herself in 2014 – and is still going strong in 2022.

The game works as users attempt to increase their fame through appearances, photoshoots and socialite events. The goal of the app is to go from being an E-list to an A-list celebrity.

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood is free for IOS and Android users across the world to play and enjoy, so let’s look into the popular Soho location…

Kim Kardashian: Hollywood locations

In the popular game, there are various locations for users to explore, meaning it can sometimes get pretty tricky to navigate.

Some of the locations include Calabasas, Soho, New Jersey, JFK – New York, Miami, and even places outside of the U.S such as Paris, Abu Dhabi, Cape Town and London.

Users can access places in the U.S through the bus icon, and places around the world by visiting LAX and tapping the airplane icon.

The various locations are what have kept users entertained over the past 8 years, by allowing them to visit places across the globe and updating them regularly.

Where is Soho in Kim Kardashian Hollywood?

One popular query amongst users is how to find Soho on the game – and we’ve got all the answers.

Soho is located by JFK – New York. Users can access the location by visiting JFK, and then exiting to Soho.

If you haven’t visited the spot on Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, it’s definitely worth the trip. There are many attractions Soho has to offer, such as Kardash, OAK and Muse Magazine.

Kardash allows users to make money, and OAK is a social location for dates, friendships and events – making Soho pretty essential for success on the game!

Tappables in Soho explored

Tappables allow users to gain extra money, energy or XP by simply tapping certain objects. These objects are different in each of the locations – meaning Soho has their own specific ones.

In Soho, the tappables that are located outside are a skateboard, fire hydrant and a beer bottle. The final tappable is a mannequin, that can be found inside Kardash.

During different seasons, the game introduced new tappables for users to find, so these may change throughout the year…

