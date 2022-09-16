









Gigi Hadid is the latest woman linked by the media with Leonardo DiCaprio but betting sites have conjured a list of potential girlfriends for the star, including Kim Kardashian and Addison Rae.

The Oscar-winning actor is rumored to be back on the dating scene after he was pictured chatting with Gigi Hadid at a New York Fashion Week after-party, the Daily Mail reports.

Leonardo DiCaprio split from his girlfriend of four years, Camila Morrone, at the end of August, two months after she turned 25.

So with no proof that Gigi and Leo are in a romance, betting sites have taken it upon themselves to guess who will be the next Juliet to his Romeo.

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

House Of The Dragon actress is favorite to be Leo’s next girlfriend

Data sourced by Scams.info from betting sites discovered Milly Alcock leads the race to Leo’s heart and is 12-1 to become the Titanic actor’s next girlfriend. Milly is currently rising to fame thanks to her outstanding performance as the young Rhaenyra Targaryen in the Game Of Thrones prequel.

Leo doesn’t seem to mind dating younger women and the Australian star turned 22 in April, meaning she and Leo would have a 25-year age difference.

Kim Kardashian is fourth favorite on Leonardo DiCaprio love list

We could totally imagine Kim and Leo as a power couple but the Skims founder ranks only joint fourth along with besties Taylor Swift (32) and Selena Gomez (30), Euphoria’s Alexa Demie (31), and Ana De Armas (34). Their odds are 80-1.

Taylor is currently dating Joe Alwyn so the Leo boat probably won’t be sailing any time soon. Plus, the songwriter subtly slammed the actor in her 2019 song The Man.

In a track addressing criticism directed at her and other women’s life choices, Taylor sang: “And they would toast to me, oh, let the players play / I’d be just like Leo in Saint Tropez.” The comment refers to Leonardo DiCaprio’s love of vacationing in Saint Tropez, often accompanied by his current girlfriend, reports Cosmopolitan.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

So who beat the SKNN By Kim founder and the other lovely ladies on the list?

21-year-old TikToker Addison Rae follows Milly as the next best guess at 40-1. If they dated, it would make it Leo’s biggest age gap – 26 years.

At 66-1, Laura Harrier (32), Miley Cyrus (29), and Phoebe Tonkin (33) are joint third, while in joint-fifth and final place on the list are Emma Watson and Kylie Jenner. The latter is currently dating Travis Scott, while Emma has a more likely chance of running into the Revenant actor in Hollywood.

Who do you think would make a good match for Leo?

Reality Titbit contacted Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid’s representatives for comment.

