Kim Kardashian is a vision in white as she shows off curves in sheer dress











In new seductive snaps posted to SKIMS‘ Instagram page, Kim Kardashian flaunted her flawless figure in a clingy white sheer dress.

Kim launched her successful Skims brand in 2019 and it immediately became an overnight success. Kardashian has now expanded her range; along with shapewear she now sells sleepwear, swimwear, and more.

Kardashian smashed holiday festivities, as she became the Halloween Queen, but now it’s hit November she’s slipping into a classy white number. Kardashian has brought in the new month by taking her social media posts up a notch with these jaw-dropping pictures…

Kim Kardashian is a vision in white in new sheer SKIMS drop

The fashion icon, 42, took to the official SKIMS Instagram account on Tuesday, November 1, to share a stunning snap in a skintight white strappy maxi dress.

The mother of four stood alongside an artistic white dog statue and placed her hands around a gold column in a gold-accented house with vintage-inspired props. In the other shots, she is sitting on a white chair leaning against the distinctive dog ornament.

Kim donned her long, wavy platinum locks which trailed down her back, accessorized with big chandelier earrings and matching cuff bracelets. Kim wore full glam with a pink lip and smokey eyes, matched with light pink nail polish. To finish off the look she wore a pair of white pointed-toe heels.

“Sexy. Slightly sparkly. Stunning in every single way,” the SKIMS founder captioned the photo. “Set your alarms for the season’s must-have silhouettes coming November 4. @KimKardashian wears the Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress, size XS, in Shimmery Marble.” Kim credited the photographer, Philippe Jarrigeon, for the amazing snaps.

The account’s 4.5 million followers were loving the look and took to the comments section to gush over the fit. One user wrote “obsessed!!! can’t wait to purchase 😍😍” whilst another quipped, “this one is screaming my name😍.”

The dress retails for $78 and will be available for purchase from tomorrow, November 4, and comes in five different colors, such as Fuchsia, Camel, and Shimmery Marble.

Kim K teases forthcoming SKIMS drop

Kardashian has been teasing the new collection for weeks now as she has previously modeled new disco-themed bodysuits. As she stood in front of a white backdrop Kim posed in multiple different looks, one of which had a zip in the center that can create a plunging neckline and can be bought in colors cocoa and silver. Another option was sleeveless with a high neckline, available in black and bronze colors. Kim wears a size XS but sizes range from XXS-4X.

The official SKIMS Instagram account shared a photo of Kim in one of the looks, with a caption detailing the upcoming drops: “Shiny, sexy silhouettes ready for your nights! Introducing 2 new bodysuits and matching pants that make a high-shine statement,” adding “Coming Soon: @SKIMS Disco Dropping Monday 10.31 at 9 am PT. Join the waitlist.”

The new SKIMS pieces have just dropped so head over to their website to get the latest Disco drop!

