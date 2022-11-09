









Kim Kardashian and North West gave fans a glimpse of their nighttime routine as the makeup free mogul danced with her daughter in the bedroom. Lip-syncing, cute filters and a care-free attitude – the perfect recipe for any mom and daughter bonding time.

Kim and North are a duo to worth watching. Literally.

Now that she is now much older, North has been joining her famous mother on Red Carpets and at fashion events. She’s even growing her own fan base, and she’s not reached double digits yet. Despite their crazy schedules, Kim Kardashian will always have time to make a quick TikTok with North West.

Earlier this week, North made fun of her mother in a hilarious clip where she recreated her viral moments on television. She even wore the iconic Balenciaga caution tape as she impersonated her memorable dress.

But this time, Northie chose to record a cute moment between the two instead.

Kim Kardashian is au-naturale for a TikTok video with North

On November 9, North took to her conjoint TikTok account to share a glimpse of the family’s nighttime routine. The two stars stayed in Northie’s all-pink butterfly room.

Kim Kardashian spent quality time with her eldest child, carefree, dancing and Au natural – it appeared she had no makeup on. Comfort over fashion, they went for sweats.

In the 14-second video, the mother and daughter were in their pajamas and sweats, dancing along to songs from Katy Perry. After which, the duo spammed their TikTok accounts with more audio filters and lip-syncing clips.

As part of their pajama party and moments before bed, Kim and North lip sync to another Katy Perry tune, Teenage Dream.

North runs ‘the most enjoyable TikTok’

Over the past two years, TikTok has become the go-to app for entertainment. Naturally, the eldest child of Kim and Kanye West wanted to feature some of their crazy lives for TV fans. And she’s delivered.

Earlier this year, the nine-year-old opened a joint account with the reality star, where the two would participate in challenges, share a glimpse into their lives, and impersonate each other.

For the past few months, North has become a favorite for many users, and a total TikTok star in her own right. Even though she has deactivated the comment section from her videos (as Kim helps manage the account), fans have taken to other social media platforms to react to her videos.

Fans also have had the chance to see a different side of the beauty mogul outside the reality show business.

