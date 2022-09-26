









Kim Kardashian’s current fashion era is experimental and futuristic, prompting reactions that she’s morphing into the old Lady Gaga.

Kim Kardashian debuted her platinum blonde hair for her Marilyn Monroe-inspired look for Met Gala 2022 and she’s been living it up ever since. Although the style is extremely high maintenance, Kim has somehow managed to successfully upkeep the look for her countless shoots.

Perhaps blondes do have more fun because this year has been her craziest year yet. In the last nine months, she’s relaunched her beauty line, become the face of Balenciaga, and curated an entire collection for Dolce & Gabbana.

Speaking of Balenciaga, the mother-of-four has departed from her Kanye-influenced looks since her divorce from the rapper and moved onto the Spanish-born brand for her daily street style.

Kim has become a walking advert for the label, and it’s raised confusing questions about her fashion choices. The last time the internet was completely dumbfounded was the early days of Lady Gaga. No wonder fans have spotted their similarities.

Lady Gaga burst onto the scene with crazy outfits

Lady Gaga entered the industry as an experimental music artist with inspirational lyrics, such as 2011’s Born This Way. Though, it was her wacky fashion choices that truly established her as one-of-a-kind. Seriously, who else would wear a meat dress or bejeweled lobster claw heels, or enter an award show in a translucent egg that she apparently lived in for 72 hours?

Since her dive into film, Gaga – real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta – has toned down her outfits into subtle classic Hollywood looks, particularly when she’s “actress Lady Gaga”. Often seen wearing timeless form-fitting black gowns with natural glam makeup, it’s similar to Kim Kardashian’s usual style.

Gone are the days of multi-colored hair, but that’s not to say “performer Gaga” has been banished forever. Her Chromatica Ball tour outfits remained true to the artist we met in 2008.

Kim, on the other hand, has been photographed mostly wearing Balenciaga head-to-toe, including Pantaleggings and a jumpsuit made entirely of logo tape. Lady Gaga was the first celebrity to creatively make a tape outfit for her Telephone video, prompting claims that Kim is “morphing” into the Shallow singer.

What do you think? Who wore the tape better?

Combine that with Kim’s latest icy blonde hair, which is Gaga’s signature color – despite being a natural brunette – the comparisons are racking up.

More fan examples on Lady Gaga and Kim Kardashian’s ‘style swap’

At first, we didn’t see the similarities, but with side-by-side photos courtesy of fans, we totally get what they’re talking about.

“Okay am I trippin’ or does Kim Kardashian look like Lady Gaga all of a sudden ??? Like ???” wrote a Twitter user.

Kim hid her face in a black statement mask during Paris Fashion Week, in 2022 and if you told us that was Gaga, we wouldn’t question it. She could’ve also been a female Daft Punk.

It’s clearly more proof on how Kim is rocking the fashion world and stepping into a new era for her outfits.

Gaga has been reaching for the neutral tones lately:

It’s mostly the blonde:

