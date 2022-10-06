









Pete Davidson’s relationships have always been in the limelight, whether it involved his former engagement to singer Ariana Grande, or reality TV personality Kim Kardashian. She even said he “dated hot girls” in the past.

Kim and Pete called it quits earlier this year, but Hulu’s The Kardashians season 2 was filmed while they were still together. So when Kim described Pete’s exes as “hot”, many heads turned to his ex-fiancee Ariana.

From his relationship history with Ariana, to the moment Kim opened up about Pete’s love life before her, Reality Titbit has the ins-and-outs on his former romances. Plus, how did fans react to Kim basically calling Ariana “hot”?

Kim reveals on The Kardashians season 2 episode 3 that Pete, who was her boyfriend at the time, “dates all these hot girls”. She also added that he is the “sweetest” and has “the best heart”, which is so many girls fall for him.

During her trip to Milan with Tracy Romulus, Chris Appleton and Mario Dedivanovic, she revealed in a confessional:

I feel like people they have this like idea of him that he dates all these hot girls. And he does. But he’s just the sweetest, most thoughtful person. I’m here in Milan and thinking about him, so just want to pick up a little thoughtful gift.

After a lot of browsing, which included eyeing up a pair of multi-coloured Nike Air Force 1 sneakers but deciding that he “isn’t an Air Force 1 kinda guy”, she brought him home a black and white New York Yankees baseball cap.

Pete’s ex-girlfriends

Pete’s most serious relationship in the public eye was with Ariana, who he got engaged to. Remember her song ‘Thank U, Next’? Well, she even mentioned him in the song, in the lyrics: “I almost got married / And for Pete I’m so thankful.”

Others include Girl Code alum Carly Aquilino, who he dated in 2015 for a brief period, as well as Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Kaia Gerber, Margaret Qualley, and Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor.

Phoebe was his last girlfriend before Kim, who he dated for five months until August 2021. The two were said to have split because of their distance, as he lives in New York while she lives in England – as reported by Page Six.

His engagement to Ariana Grande

The two had their first public interaction on Saturday Night Live in 2016. Ariana had already predicted that she would marry him from the moment they met, she revealed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Pete and Ariana got together in May 2018 after the singer appeared on SNL again – the same way Kim met Pete – when Pete was a full-time cast member. They got engaged almost immediately after they got into a relationship.

By October that year, the pair had called it off. Before they began dating though, the former couple had originally met in 2014 and had begun to grow closer when Ariana began hosting on SNL.

