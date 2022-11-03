Kim Kardashian laughs over photoshop fail with True and Stormi being caught out











Kim Kardashian has been caught up in Photoshop accusations several times throughout her career, but this time, instead of defending herself she has laughed off the ordeal.

Kim came under fire in the latest episode of The Kardashians as a Photoshop saga unraveled. The millionaire mogul got caught uploading edited pictures of her daughter and niece to Instagram.

Kim is no stranger to editing speculation as fans carefully analyze every inch of their snaps. So when Kardashian posted the edited photo, fans were quick to claim that something wasn’t quite right about it…

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

Fans speculate Kim K’s photoshopped Disneyland picture

The post showed Kim K’s daughter, Chicago, and her niece True at a Disneyland theme park, whilst most of us didn’t bat an eyelid, some eagle-eyed fans spotted the snap had been tampered with.

Upon posting the photo in December 2021, fans immediately caught Kim out, as they believed the original photo didn’t have True in it at all and that Kim had photoshopped her niece into the image. This was suggested because the outline of True’s head looked as though it has been taken from another image and photoshopped onto Stormi’s body.

Khloe later confirmed fan theories when she uploaded photos of True’s ‘first time’ at Disneyland in April.

Kim Kardashian admits she edited True into a snap of Stormi

Kim was left with no choice but to clear up the rumors as she admitted to the photoshop fail. In doing so she finally posted the original photos, which reveal Stormi and Chicago on a day out at the popular theme park.

The Skims founder captioned the pictures: “The original pics were Stormi!’ she confirmed in her Instagram stories. However, I asked @kyliejenner if I could post them and she said she wasn’t really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that!” she confessed on Instagram

Kim Kardashian laughs over photoshop fail

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney met up for lunch at the Italian restaurant Il Fornaio, to discuss the photoshop scandal.

Khloé gave the game away when she told fans that it was her daughter’s first time at Disney, way after True’s supposed trip with Chi. The Good American co-founder told her sister, “Oh, my God, I’m so sorry, I forgot we made up that story,” she said, apologizing.

Explaining the reason behind the photoshop further, Kim explained on the Hulu show: “Basically, I have a grid for IG and I’m doing pinks and blues,” she told her sister. “There was the cutest picture of Chi and Stormi at Disneyland and they’re wearing pink.”

Kim explained, “I sent it to Kylie for approval, and she goes, ‘No, I really don’t want any pics of Stormi out right now’. I respect it so I Photoshop True’s face onto Stormi’s body.” Kim laughs.

Khloe admitted that she was fooled by the edit: She sent it to me and I said, “Wait, you took True to Disneyland without me? She said, “No, but I’m happy you thought that.”

Kourtney was also tricked: “No, I’ve seen this and I was thinking there’s no way anyone would ever do that.”

Talking directly to the camera, Kim added: ‘You heard it here first. It’s not a major scandal, I just wanted my grid pink and blue.

Courtesy of Disney+ Media Player/Hulu

Kim Kardashian denies editing belly button

One of the craziest photoshop rumors was when fans claimed Kim edited her belly button out of her image.

This time around, Kim denied the rumors: “Come on guys…. Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????” Kardashian wrote in April 2022.

Kim used the rumors to her advantage as she wrote in an advertisement for her shapewear: “Belly button insecurities?! Well… why don’t you head on over to skims.com to conceal that saggy belly button of yours with a great pair of high-waisted underwear like I did! you’re welcome!!!”

