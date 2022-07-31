











Kim Kardashian shared a snap of herself as a young, aspiring teenager from almost 20 years ago, sending fans wild.

The reality star posted the photo of her eating ice cream in what appears to be an airport from 1996.

She captioned the post: “Summer 96′,” when she uploaded it onto Instagram before the weekend.

The young Kardashian – before fame – looked fresh-faced without make up. The star would have been around 16 years old in 1996.

Kim Kardashian’s teenage photo adored by fans

View Instagram Post

Celeb pals rushed to send love to the beauty mogul, including Paris Hilton who posted a heart-eyed emoji.

Sarah Howard called her a “cutie” and Malika agreed with these comment as she penned the same.

One fan added: “She is looking so gorgeous and fresh!”

A second called her a “Queen” as many left red hearts on the post.

It’s not the first time Kim has shared a makeup free photo of herself recently.

The SKNN founder posted a video of her using her own exfoliator from the latest luxury collection. In the clip, followers see her fresh faced as she scrubs away dead skin and makeup as part of her skincare routine.

Kim Kardashian’s SKKN collection sold out within hours

Photo by Mike Cohen/Getty Images for The New York Times

However, fans who were hoping to get their hands on their own set of her SKNN line were disappointed.

The full collection sold out within hours – most likely due to the hype and advertising campaign the billionaire set up beforehand. Individual items were still on sale and skincare lovers could buy them all separately, but the collections were snapped up in record-time.

It’s not the first time she’s dabbled in cosmetics either. Kim initially had KKW Beauty when she was married to Kanye West – now referred to as Ye.

However, she has rebranded and launched the new brand in June.

The Kardashians second season is currently filming and set to release in September, so we may get to see behind-the-scenes of the brand in the upcoming series.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK