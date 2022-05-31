











Where has the time gone? North West looks all grown-up as her mother Kim Kardashian shares pictures with her eldest daughter during a night out. Unsurprisingly, North West has been stealing her mother’s spotlight and fans are pointing out that the eight-year-old is growing up so fast.

Kim Kardashian is currently co-parenting with her ex-husband, famous rapper Kanye West. North West is the eldest daughter out of the four children they share. It’s clear that the two have a very close relationship and we’re here for it.

On May 30, the reality TV star updated her 314 million Instagram followers with a couple of snapshots with her daughter, North West. Gathering almost 6 million likes, she captioned it: “Best Date Ever 🖤.”

The mum-and-daughter duo were serving and looking stunning as the two were posing together wearing an all-grey and all-black outfit. Swiping at the rest of the images, the two were laughing and holding hands at a restaurant.

What has created the most buzz in the post is that one can see that North’s height almost reaches Kim’s shoulder (and that excludes her 2-inch heels in the picture). Wow, she has truly grown up!

North West has grown up and fans can’t believe it

The years go by and sometimes we don’t realize how fast children grow. This is how the fans of Kim Kardashian were left, surprised to see that the eldest daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was already becoming a young lady and started wearing heels.

As stunning as the 41-year-old beauty mogul looks, fans couldn’t keep their eyes off how grown up the eldest child of the Kardashian-West clan looked. Wittily, there was a debate on whether she looked like her mother Kim, or her auntie Kourtney Kardashian-Barker.

A fan wrote: “North slowly becoming Kim😍.” Another fan said: “North is Kourtney’s twin😍.”

“WHEN DID SHE GET SO GROWN,” a follower emphasized.

A fourth one added: “Omg is Northie wearing heals😍😍😍 where did the time go.”

North blushes after a fan complimented her

Last week, the eldest sister of the Kar-Jenner clan tied the knot for the third time (always a charm) with her boyfriend of two years. Kourtney and Travis Barker were accompanied by family and friends and celebrated their wedding drenched in Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

As the paparazzi were filming the Kardashian-Jenner family making their way through the stunning wedding ceremony in Portofino, Italy, a clip of North blushing after getting complimented by a fan warmed the hearts of many fans.

“Hi North, you looked so pretty,” the fan shouted. Trying to play it cool, North awkwardly replied “thank you”. However, as she turned her face to her mum, the eight-year-old turned back to face the camera smiling and blushing.

