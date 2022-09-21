









Kim Kardashian was a guest on GMA on Tuesday, September 20th. The Kardashians star explained to Michael Strahan what fans can expect from episode 1 of the new show. Season 2 kicks off on Hulu on September 22nd, 2022.

As if Kim didn’t have enough going on being one of the world’s most talked-about reality stars, she’s also still training to be a lawyer and has multiple businesses on the go. So, let’s take a look at what she said on Good Morning America and what’s to come in The Kardashians season 2.

Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for ABA

Kim Kardashian on GMA

Donning silver hair and a black high-neck top and patterned pants, Kim explained on GMA that she’s half-way through her law training.

She’s also recently launched a new company, SKKY Partners, and has a new SKIMS range coming out.

When asked what it’s like to have her life scrutinised and in the public eye, Kim said that her family fall back on one another to come back to “what they know” and “lean on each other”.

Kardashians season 2 premiering without any promo

One thing that Kim said that she was “Excited” about in regard to the new series is that season 2 is premiering without any promo.

Kardashians and episode 1 is “seriously deep” and “vulnerable” episode that hasn’t been talked about.

The mother-of-four thinks that people will be “surprised” at what’s in store in episode 1.

Kim is enjoying her independence

A clip of the new Kardashians season shows Kim saying that she feels like Kendall’s “stage mom” as they both walk fashion shows.

But, it looks like as well as enjoying time with her family, Kim is also super-excited to be independent in season 2.

She said that viewers will see her making decisions for herself: “…obviously always thinking about my kids but generally just doing things for myself”.

This season is about “so much independence” for Kim.

