









Kim Kardashian said she ‘picks and chooses’ her battles against climate change, and it comes after she received backlash over her private jet.

The cover star of Interview’s American Dream Issue went viral for showing off her derrière and being unrecognizable after bleaching her eyebrows.

The Kardashians are not the only Hollywood celebrities to have faced constant criticism for their use of private jets over using more environmentally efficient methods for travelling. In July, her little sister Kylie Jenner was reportedly called to be a “climate criminal” by fans. This came after she allegedly used her jet for a 17-minute flight instead of a 45-min car ride.

Kim has now spoken candidly about her thoughts on dealing with a backlash, while encouraging her millions of followers to fight back against the environmental crisis.

Kim “picks and chooses” how to do climate change

During her chat for the new Interview magazine, where she posed in a jockstrap and with her eyebrows bleached, The Kardashians star spoke candidly about her thoughts on facing backlash for using her Kim Air private jet.

She said: “I do what I can, but you have to pick and choose what really works for you in your life. No one’s going to be 100 percent perfect.”

Kim continued: “I believe in climate change, and I believe that anything can help.” She also added that she learns from her ‘super climate change-involved friends.”

The 41-year-old star also confessed to being more “practical” in her personal life.

She explained: “I also believe in being realistic and I think sometimes there’s so much to worry about on this planet, and it can be really scary to live your life with anxiety.”

Fans react to Kim living the ‘American Dream’

Being asked what was her American Dream, the mogul said to already be”living it”. As the interviewer agreed with the star, she explained: “I’m living beyond what I dreamed.”

Kardashian critics have had a mixed response to the interview.

A critic pointed out: “She has never answered a question in a remotely original, intelligent, or interesting way.”

Another one claimed: “The American dream 2022 is officially “living beyond what [you] dream” and she’s not wrong.”

A third one followed: “Like it or not she REALLY MADE IT.”

Kim Kardashian’s personalized private jet

As a billionaire and one of Hollywood’s most popular celebrities, owning a private jet may not be a big deal. During episode eight of the first season of The Kardashians, Kim not only opened up about her new romance with Pete Davidson, but also introduced her custom private jet.

As per Style, the mum-of-four has an updated version of a Gulfstream. It’s said to be worth $25 million more than Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk’s aircraft.

The $150 million private jet features cashmere-clad Gulfstream plane seats, a king-sized bed, and seats with phone chargers. The interior matches SKIMS’ color palette, which is neutral.

Naming it ‘Kim Air’, the billionaire beauty mogul used it for the first time while heading off to the Dominican Republic to shoot for her Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

Reality Titbit has approached Kim Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

