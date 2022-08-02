











Kim Kardashian’s latest pose in a skintight ‘The Incredibles’ tee may or may not be a reference to ex-husband Kanye West. Fans have been reminded of the hilarious reference during his first KUWTK confessionary appearance.

The reality star has been more active than ever on her social media accounts, and her petite figure and sudden change of hairstyle have been the main topics of conversation.

However, her latest Instagram post seemed to have garnered the attention of KimYe fans as they believe it to be a subtle dedication to her happy memories during her seven-year marriage to the famous rapper.

Do you remember Kanye’s first-ever interview appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Keep reading to find out more.

Kim ‘The Incredible’ Kardashian

View Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian’s latest Instagram post was a reference to fan-favourite film, The Incredibles.

Starting off the new month of August strong, the SKKN founder shared four snapshots of herself posing in the blue ocean and walking onto the beach while rocking a ‘The Incredibles’ non-official tee.

No caption is needed. The 41-year-old looked gorgeous in a matching SKIMS white bikini set while showing off her short platinum blonde hair.

In the images, the reality star imitates her most famous poses on Instagram, as they accentuate her petite figure. She received 3.5 million likes in less than 24 hours.

A KimYe return?

Photo by Nicholas Hunt/FilmMagic

Does ‘The Incredibles’ sound familiar? Although her 327 million Instagram followers recognise the reference to the Disney Pixar film of the same name, there is a deeper story behind it.

While some fans of the popular reality star praised her look, others began to joke the post hinted at a reconciliation between Kanye West and the SKIMS founder. The other theory is maybe it was just pure coincidence.

A fan wrote: “Is this a message to Kanye?”

A second one penned: “Is this hinting at a Kimye comeback?”

Another one followed: “Kanye loved The Incredibles 💔💔💔💔💔.”

Kanye’s first interview on KUWTK included ‘The Incredibles’ reference

Back in season 16 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim and her ex-husband Kanye ‘Ye’ West sat on the famous Kardashian-Jenner confessionary to announce the news of the couple’s pregnancy. It was also the first time the rapper had done his first-ever ‘KUWTK interview.

However, as both sat down, Ye only had one thing on his mind, and that was how the family was becoming The Incredibles – because “all the superheroes are giving interviews”.

As Kim looked bewildered, the rapper said: “This is my first time doing this. I’m not actually attempting to do good. This interview is because of the movie ‘The Incredibles.’ It starts off with the interviews.”

He continued: “The wife’s got a big butt and I just see our lives becoming more and more and more like ‘The Incredibles’ until we can finally fly.”

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS SEASON 2 ON HULU FROM SEPTEMBER

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK