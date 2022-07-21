Kim Kardashian praised for 'showing all types of bodies' at SKIMS fashion show













Kim Kardashian might be a reality star, but she has made waves in the fashion industry. Years after the creation with SKIMS, the mum-of-four is being praised over her latest SKIMS fashion show.

What a successful Kardashian. Once again, the 41-year-old reality star has proved her impact, and the fans are loving it. After years of many business launches, Kim is now making big moves in her latest venture and organised her first ever fashion show.

No big names walked down the runway, but there was plenty of inclusivity and diversity. Presenting the new collection of SKIMS, the brand took over Los Angeles in a sexy and fierce show.

SKIMS fashion show is fan approved

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

On July 20, Kim Kardashian presented the new SKIMS collection for the first time in a major fashion show thanks to Carine Roitfeld. The 41-year-old beauty mogul showed the brand’s newest products, as many women of all sizes walked the runway with their most confident attitude.

As many models were rocking off the iconic three-colour palette, the women were styled with other brands such as Gianvito Rossi and Jacques Marie Mage.

To show her support, the beauty mogul re-posted some of the clips and shared them with her 326 million Instagram followers. The comments section was filled with many fans praising the socialite for her inclusivity.

“Thank you for showing all types of bodies❤️,” wrote a fan. Another one simply wrote: “Thank you.”

Proud of the moment, a third fan penned: “This is what I call DIVERSITY 👏♥️.“

Another fan congratulated the beauty mogul: “Went from attending fashion shows to owning one….. we love a boss b**** 🔥.“

Kim says “diversity and inclusivity are in our brand DNA”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Nordstrom

The Kardashian billionaire hit the jackpot with the SKIMS. The shapewear was launched in 2019, a few years before Keeping Up With The Kardashians had ended. Fans were able to see the process of the beginnings of the brand through the final seasons.

During an interview with Vogue, the 41-year-old had a clear mission and was willing to stay true to it until the end. Reiterating that including all shapes and ethnicities was “on their DNA”, she explained: “We started SKIMS with those two elements being front of mind and today they continue to be the driving forces behind ensuring that what we create is for everyone.“

With an annual estimated revenue of $400 million, the popular shapewear brand has continued to live up to its statements, “providing solutions for every body.”

SKIMS is worth billions of dollars

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

What a time for Kim Kardashian to be alive. Despite the occasional dramas and family feuds in between. the beauty mogul is surely at the peak of her success. She has not stopped going above and beyond her abilities to remain the biggest reality TV star in the showbiz business.

At this stage, it’s very hard and even impossible to keep up with her coins! According to Glamour, in just three years, SKIMS is now worth a staggering amount of $3.2 billion. The whopping price tag comes after investors added up an extra $240 million.

The big coins reflect Kim’s successful release of SKIMS, which reportedly earned an amount of $2 million during its launch date. The launch ‘broke the internet’ leaving thousands of fans without being able to get their hands on the popular products. And it’s still happening.

SKIMS has had the popular faces of Rosalía, Ashley Graham, Sofia Ritchie, Victoria Secret’s models Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Candice Swanepoel, and Alessandra Ambrosio posing for the brand. Of course, the Kar-Jenner sisters have as well.