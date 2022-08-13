











A devastated Kim Kardashian broke down in tears in 2010 after seeing the results of her W Magazine cover shoot. The star said at the time that she’d been promised she’d be covered up and cried her eyes out after seeing the nude photos that lay within the pages – but now, she calls it one of her favorite ever covers.

The 41-year-old has been on countless magazine covers by this point, and has every single one proudly displayed on the walls of her new SKKN by Kim offices.

And while giving fans a tour of her skincare brand’s HQ, the mum-of-four declared the W cover is now one of her favorites despite once hating it so much she cried.

Showing off the space in a YouTube video, she said: “This is my conference room area. These walls make me so happy. These are all of my memories. I have a memory for each cover.

“I mean, every cover is so special to me. I could tell you where I was, what I was doing, who I was with.”

Stopping at the W Magazine cover for a closer look, she continues: “This is probably one of my favorites. I hated it at the time I cried so hard at the time for being so naked inside but now I love it.”

In Kourtney & Kim Take New York, aired in 2011, Kim broke down in tears over the magazine shoot, declaring: “I am so f*****g mad right now. She promised me I would be covered and artwork on top of me.”

Kim cried her eyes out as she said she felt the nature of the pictures was too adult.

Scott Disick, who was dating Kourtney at the time, joked: “They’re allowed to show this in a magazine? I’m about to start buying this magazine.”

Kim’s agent phoned her to try and calm her down, telling her the pictures were “gorgeous”, but it did little to change the star’s mind.

She also called up momager Kris Jenner to cry about the pictures, insisting she was “promised” that she’d be “fully covered”.

She declared she was “never getting naked again”, but of course Kim has since stripped off for photoshoots numerous times, and the results are always classy and stunning.

