It might be a while until Kim attends her next football game, after the reality star received a less than warm welcome from the crowd. The mom-of-four appeared on the Jumbotron as per celebrity tradition, but things turned awkward when echoes of booing noises filled the SoFi stadium.

The internet has mixed reviews of the situation. Many have rallied in support since her young son, Saint, was a spectator.

The Skims founder was enjoying the Rams vs Cowboys match from her VIP box on October 9. But she was brutally met by boos from the crowd when her face featured on the big screen. She wasn’t the only celebrity at the game; the camera focused on John Legend before Kim, though she was the only one who encountered a negative response.

Like a true professional, she was unfazed by the awkward situation when she blew a kiss to the crowd.

Kim sported her usual Balenciaga combo of a black skintight turtleneck and matching leggings to emphasize her hourglass figure. Wearing oversized dark shades, we’re wondering if she could even watch the match properly.

Sat next to her was six-year-old Saint, who is clearly a Rams fan in his Jalen Ramsay jersey. The eldest West son had the ultimate celebrity treatment as he posed next to the the team’s Super Bowl LVII trophy.

Fans and celebrities share mixed views on Kim’s football fiasco

As her fame developed since her early days as a celebrity closet organizer, the SKNN founder has grown a thick skin to face the trolls.

Most of the internet is finding the news “hilarious“, but many have called out the rude behavior since Kim was simply a attendee with Saint.

Arrow actor Stephen Amell commented: “Being booed at a sporting event is a huge compliment. When people who don’t know you think they dislike you it means you are super duper famous.”

Meanwhile, RHONY star Bethenny Frankel wasn’t “surprised” by the hostile response.

“Why is everyone surprised that Kim Kardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime,” she tweeted.

“The fans are people with daughters and sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought.”

Some came to Kim’s defense, claiming that fans go too far and should be allowed to attend a football game with her son without being reminded of haters.

“A mom taking her kid to a football game has nothing to do with her ‘fashion’ and being booed is rude. She spending time with her kid, doing something he wants,” one user replied to the Skinnygirl founder.

Another added: “She’s still a person. It’s unkind.”

