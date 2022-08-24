











Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey.

She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa Alcantara, who is taking her through some tough workouts. Sharing a snap of a stair climber at the gym, she jokily wrote: “I’m convinced she’s trying to kill me lol.”

Kim added: “I wish I would have posted my workout the last few days because I actually can’t walk and now she wants me to start my day with stairs.” The August 24th story also appeared to show daughter North walking near the weights.

Kim’s story about killer workout

Kim doesn’t often share updates on her workout regime, but recently took to Instagram to reveal that she has some serious DOMS after training legs with her personal trainer. She jokily claimed she “can’t walk” as a result.

She started her Wednesday walking up the stair climber, before Melissa reposted the story to her own Instagram page with laughing faces. The fitness coach replied: “The best kind of pain.”

It comes as part of her (almost) daily workouts with Melissa, which last for 90 minutes at a time. Treadmill sprints are a favorite exercise of Kim’s, who wrote on her Instagram story in April 2021, as per Women’s Health:

Been sprinting every day! I’ve been seeing changes!

While her recent gym upload was simply a snapshot of the stair climber, the 2021 post actually showed Kim running fast on the treadmill as proof that she really does work hard – both in business and the gym.

Her pre (and post) Met Gala transformation

Kim, known for her curvy hourglass figure, shocked her fans when she arrived at the Met Gala several pounds lighter. She had removed carbohydrates and been following an intense work out regime to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress.

While she typically prefers to stick to a plant-based diet, she decided to go back to eating meat in the lead up to the prestigious event, in order to adhere to her “strict” carbohydrate-free and sugar-free diet, as per Elle.

Since the event, Kim has maintained her slender figure with much smaller curves. In an interview with Allure, she confessed she had lost 16 pounds (approximately 7.2kg), but said it led to a “really painful” flare-up of her psoriasis.

She works with PT Melissa Alcantara

Melissa has been Kim’s personal trainer for years. Known as @fitgurlmel on Instagram, she is a fitness coach and author who once lost 40 pounds in 60 days, landing a spot on Shaun T’s Insanity Max 30 workout program.

After filming ended, she realized that fitness was her passion. Melissa then quit her job as a producer and signed up for an amateur bodybuilding competition, and not long later, she was hired as Kim’s coach.

A recovered drinker and smoker who often done yo-yo dieting, as per CNBC, the health and fitness expert once weighed 196 pounds and was not able to get rid of her baby weight – until she done the Insanity Beach Body program.

In May 2016, one of Kim Kardashian’s producers called Melissa and asked if she can train the reality star, who was inspired by the trainer’s personal journey and work ethic. Six years later, and they are still working out!

