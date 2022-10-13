









Kim Kardashian says people still don’t take her seriously all these years after her intimate video was leaked. And the star said she was to work even harder in a bid to win respect.

Her comments came as she reacted to the backlash over something she said during an interview earlier this year.

She ended up upsetting people after she told Variety: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Within an hour of the interview going live, the clip went viral and Kim was left facing accusations she was “out of touch” and that her comments were “offensive”.

She was seen dealing with the fallout alongside her family on the latest episode of their Hulu show The Kardashians.

Khloe, Kim and Kendall sit around a table together talking | Credit: Disney+

Kim has to work extra hard

While discussing the reaction her comments got, Kim said in a confessional: “I think everyone would assume I got everything handed to me, being on a TV show.

“But being on a reality show, let alone a reality show girl with a sex tape does not open doors.

“And so I always felt like I had to work extra hard and harder to be taken seriously and for people to forget about my past.”

In reality, Kim ways she’s had to work extremely hard to get where she is today.

Kim was blindsided by backlash

Kim headed out for a meal with her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when the conversation turned to the backlash.

The star, who’s been accused of having no talent, said she was “usually so together” but was feeling “tested” lately.

She said: “There’s just been so much going on because of that Variety interview, and it’s like I said what I said about people working.

“Do I believe in that? Yes. I believe that you have to work hard in order to do that, but I was just so blindsided by how angry people got.”

She added: “Enough people were triggered so I want to be responsible and understand why people feel the way that they do and I do understand that.

“That some people aren’t given the same opportunities as us.”

Kim talks to the cameras on The Kardashians | Credit: Disney+

Khloe agreed with Kim before telling the cameras: “No matter what her answer would have been, people would crucify her regardless because they’re always going to say, ‘Well what do you know? You were born with a silver spoon in your mouth’.

“But it’s frustrating when the world doesn’t want to see you for who you are and they always want to make whatever you say a personal attack and ‘you don’t have empathy or compassion for other people’.

“So it’s the right message, the wrong messenger.”

Kris inspired Kim to work hard

Kim, who also has a passion for true crime and the law, said that it was watching her momager Kris Jenner juggle working and raising her family that inspired her.

She said: “But I also feel like if people understood, that like yeah we grew up privileged and people don’t know the story of your [Kendall’s] dad [Caitlyn Jenner] and mom having to sell their house in the Hills because they couldn’t afford it and they had to move to an apartment.

“And mom really started her career making money at 50, so it’s like growing up and seeing her hustle and seeing her get up every day with all these kids – six of hers that she had to take care of, I saw her work her ass off and figure it out, get an agent’s license, get a manager license to figure out how to represent your dad and that really inspired me how to work.”

