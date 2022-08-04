











Beauty mogul Kim Kardashian shared with fans her body fat percentage after undergoing a scan, it comes after the backlash over her weight loss for the Met Gala.

She shared a series of photos on her Instagram Stories and detailed how she hasn’t loss muscle mass over the past several months since her latest scan. It comes amid hateful trolls commenting on her appearance on her social media, after the star lost weight for the Met Gala Red Carpet.

Health nut Kim’s latest scan proved her body is “athlete category” due to her low fat percentage.

The Kardashians pour big bucks into their beauty and health treatments; whether that’s facials (remember Kim’s vampire facials?), Kourtney’s Panchakarma cleanse to boost fertility, or their state-of-the-art home gyms, their empire requires them to be in tip-top shape.

To keep track of her hard work, Kim underwent a body scan and gave fans an insight into her results.

Kim Kardashian’s weight loss puts her in the “athlete category”

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

After a seven-minute scan, Kim proudly revealed her bone density stands at a 1.3 Z-Score, meaning that her bones are stronger than 93% of the population. “Hear that?” she boasted, along with several muscle emojis. She shared these details via her Instagram Stories on August 4, 2022.

Next up: her body fat percentage. The Skims founder is known for her curvaceous figure and dropped 16lbs to fit in Marilyn Monroe’s “Happy Birthday, Mr President” dress for the Met Gala 2022. Her body fat score ranked at 18.8%, the same category as athletes.

According to Healthline, athletes are between 14% and 20%, so Kim is definitely within the tier. At her last scan in May 2021, she stood at exactly 25%, which is two levels above at “acceptable” (25-31%).

It also means internet trolls can’t slam the reality star over accusations of being ‘too skinny’.

View Instagram Post

Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala commitment “changed her life”

The reality star announced she dropped 16lbs in just three weeks to fit in the iconic crystal-encrusted Marilyn Monroe dress for the Met Gala. Although, some fans and celebrities accused her of promoting an unhealthy lifestyle.

“To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala,” Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart wrote on Instagram.

“When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting.”

View Instagram Post

Kim, on the other hand, viewed the process as an actress desperate for a role. She also emphasised how she did not tell anyone to follow in her footsteps.

“I didn’t do anything unhealthy,” she told The New York Times.

“To me it was like, ‘Ok, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable’.

“Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, ‘Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'”

The fashionista has lost about 21lbs with her healthy lifestyle of cutting out junk food and sugar. But the mum-of-four has said she is not “trying to lose any more weight” and has “more energy than ever.”

If you or someone you know needs support, there are many eating disorder helplines in the UK here to help. Beat can be contacted at 0808 801 0677 while Mind’s contact number is 0300 123 3393.

If you are based in the USA, you can call NEDA on (800) 931-2237.

WATCH THE KARDASHIANS ON HULU AND DISNEY PLUS NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK