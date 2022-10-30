









Hollywood is celebrating Halloween weekend in style, and Kim Kardashian proved she’s still the Queen of costumes as she went the extra mile this year – and her choice to embody Mystique showed off her weight loss transformation.

The Kardashians are known for their commitment to the holidays, and any event they can use as an excuse to dress up. Celebrating Halloween, the 42-year-old star wowed millions of followers by dressing up as the iconic X-Men star Mystique.

It comes after Kim took to her personal Instagram account and shared a portrait of her grown-up children dressed up for Halloween. North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm were “the icons” – Aaliyah, Sade, Snoop, and Eazy E.

The SKIMS founder now took the spotlight as she revealed her annual Halloween costume. Kim Kardashian as X-Men’s Mystique and her jaw-dropping costume left fans in a frenzy.

Kim Kardashian as Mystique for Halloween

The last weekend of October has Hollywood celebrating the spooky season on another level. Kim appears to be an expert in this field with her intricate costumes each and every year.

The Kardashian star revealed her annual costume by flaunting her curves and tiny waist, representing the iconic X-men character, Mystique.

The SKKN founder showed off her costume through her Instagram stories. Excited fans were looking forward to the same type of photoshoot as her younger sister, Kylie Jenner. The makeup mogul went all out by releasing spooky videos and a range of shots to show off her own look, interpreting the Bride of Frankenstein.

The mom-of-four wore blue latex over her entire body up to her neck, painted her face blue and added yellow contact lenses to match Mystique’s look. To top it off, she dyed her platinum blonde hair a vibrant red – or wore a hair piece.

As the character was portrayed by Oscar-winning actress and longtime friend of the Kardashians, Jennifer Lawrence, it made it the perfect costume for this year.

Fans of the mogul took to social media to share their reactions. It’s safe to say Kardashian fans agreed Kim “slayed it”.

A follower tweeted: “OH MY GOD.”

“JLAW WOULD BE PROUD,” penned a fan.

A third comment said: “Very mystique.”

“Only Kim Kardashian can be Mystique,” a Kardashian fan pointed out.

Kim Kardashian’s ‘creepy’ Halloween decoration

To bring in the spooky spirit at home, the reality star decorated her lavish mansion for the festivities. Earlier this week, Kim shared her Halloween decorations, and it transformed Calabasas.

Without crossing over her traditional palette of soft tones, the star decorated her mansion in a skeleton theme – and even had trees made out of ‘skeleton bones’.

“Alright, I wanted to show you guys my Halloween decorations for this year. I decided to do like a skeleton theme and had these bones and skeleton trees made,” she explained through her Instagram stories.

“In our house, we have a really creepy situation going on in here. This is our hallway and it’s like all mummies… Super scary and creepy hallway with my [James] Turrell at the end that looks like the moon.”

From hands sticking out of the ground to hundreds of skulls at the arch entrance, the “creepy” theme was spot on.

