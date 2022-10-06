Kim Kardashian shows off slim new figure in mini dress made up of just belts











Buckle up! Kim Kardashian has showed off her new slim figure in a mini dress made from 17 or so black leather belts. The star says she was sent the Balenciaga outfit for Paris Fashion Week, although she didn’t attend the show.

The Kardashians have been popular faces in the fashion industry for some time. Earlier this year, Kim became Balenciaga’s new ambassador, joining pop star Justin Bieber who is also on the brand’s list. She has confessed to owning various warehouses to keep her famous Balenciaga looks safe.

Not only did Kim become Dolce & Gabbana’s brand ambassador recently, as well as the inspiration for their new collection in Milan, but the star often goes the extra mile for Balenciaga.

Seeing the designer’s unique spring/summer 2023 collection which featured bruises consisting of makeup and muddy runways, designer Demna Gvasalia sent a special outfit to the reality star who couldn’t make the show.

If you run out of things to wear, maybe use belts for a dress instead, just like Kim Kardashian?

Buckle up with The Kardashians

View Instagram Post

On October 5, Kim took to Instagram to pose in her most creative outfit yet. Using between 14 and 17 Balenciaga belts (it’s hard to tell) the reality star showed off her new curvy figure.

“When I couldn’t make it to the @balenciaga show @demna sent the show to me”, she wrote in her caption.

Meeting this year’s theme for the brand, Kim lay on the muddy floor, as she posed bared-face and with oversized black sunglasses on.

Kardashian fans took to the comments section to comment on her unique look. Many others joked about having found their missing fashion items.

A fan wrote: “You’re the cutest and the coolest.”

Then a second one commented: “These paps pushed you and took a picture of you.”

But a third penned: “Best outfit of the day.”

Another follower joked: “I have two belts missing and I think I found them.”

The Kardashians support Kanye’s runway debut

Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images

Kanye West has been in the fashion industry for a very long time, and even though he’s a designer himself, he has a special link with the Spanish luxury brand.

Last week, the rapper opened the Balenciaga show. Dressed up as an injured bodyguard for Balenciaga’s S223 show at Paris’ Parc des Expositions.

The muddy runway had models like Bella Hadid made up to look like they had been beaten up. Others had baby carries and belts strapped to their chests – Balenciaga dolls also debuted in the show.

Kanye got the support of some of the Kar-Jenner squad. The event saw the attendance of Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, and nine-year-old North West. The three sat in the first row, and Kim was nowhere to be seen.

