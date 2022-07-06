











Kim Kardashian fans are devastated after her brand SKIMS new set of metallic bikinis have sold out within minutes. Again.

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS swimsuit and bikinis collection instantly sold out when it was first released back in March. Ever since then, fans have been waiting for the beauty mogul to restock her products and release new ones. The fans’ wishes are her commands.

Although the restocks seem to go better now the brand has been out for sometime, the new launches are just as popular.

Unveiling a new metallic collection and channeling 1970s vibes, the 41-year-old released a selection of gorgeous metallic SKIMS Swim collections for Summer 2022.

However, the second they dropped, they sold out.

Kim Kardashian channels Barbie vibes in SKIMS campaign

SKIMS finally restocked and added the new collection of their Summer 2022 collection. The new pieces, which sizes range from XXS to 4X, cost between $48 to $128. They were available to shop on July 6 at 9 AM / 12 PM ET.

Keeping with the brand’s colour palette, the reality star has gone for a vibrant yet minimalistic set of swimwear pieces in three colours: gold, silver Nickel, and rose gold Champagne.

To announce the good news to her 322 million Instagram followers, the 41-year-old entrepreneur posted a video where she channelled 70s Barbie vibes with her toned body and blonde curly locks.

The video, which already garnered more than 170k has had the fans obsessing over the collection. Kim wrote in her caption: “Just dropped NEW @SKIMS Metallic Swim. Shop now at SKIMS.COM.“

‘Sold out in 2 seconds’

Photo by Marc Piasecki/WireImage

Fans who have been waiting for months for the beauty mogul to launch new products were left upset after they missed out on the chance to grab the new items. There was none to left.

Although many were able to get their hands into some of the swimwear, others missed out as the products were sold out within minutes, if not seconds.

As they shared their frustrations on SKIMS’ Instagram account, fans are hoping for the 41-year-old to release another batch.

“CAN YOU GUYS PLSSSSS RESTOCK THESE!!!!😢😢😢😢😢,” a fan wrote. Another one penned: “It’s sold out.”

A third fan said: “Sold out in the top I wanted within 30 seconds 😩.“

“Please restock I was on at 9 am and all sold out in my size!,” another fan commented.

Kim teased the new SKIMS swimsuit without fans noticing

On June 29, a week before its launch, Kim posted a photo of herself wearing the silver bandeau top and matching bikini bottoms. Captioning it, “Lazy Sunday” the reality star gave the first looks of her newest swimsuit collection without fans realising it.

She then posted another bathroom selfie days later, teasing her millions of followers that a new product would be launching “SOON”.

The same day, the mum-of-four revealed that SKIMS was back with another collection, just days after launching her skincare line, SKKN.