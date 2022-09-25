









Kim Kardashian has been praised by fans for ‘hustling’ her way to the top and being D&G’s muse.

It comes as the mom-of-four was named a brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana and recently unveiled the Ciao, Kim collection at Milan Fashion Week.

The reality star revealed to fans she and her team were behind the video for the fashion show as well, showing she was very hands-on from start to finish.

Kim Kardashian praised for ‘hustling’ her way to the top – and slaying it every step of the way

YouTube users on D&G’s channel were in awe of the pieces which Kim picked as part of her iconic outfits from the designer brand from the 1990s and 2000s archives.

D&G said: “Kim Kardashian is the contemporary diva and the ultimate muse.

“Her confidence, independence and sensuality, along with her love for legendary D&G pieces, inspired Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana to revisit the 90s and 00s archives.

“The result is the #DGSS23 Collection curated by Kim in person, a magical alchemy between the designers’ creativity and her inclusive vision of beauty.”

Fans couldn’t agree more in the comments section of the clip.

‘One of the most iconic shows I’ve seen’

One penned: “This is one of the most iconic fashion shows I have ever watched…. I am in tears. I cannot stop replaying it”.

A second added: “The pieces were absolutely amazing! I love how they bring the 90’s/2000’s era back with all the crystals. Living for it!”

A third also loved Kim’s work ethic recently: “Congratz to Kim and D&G. It amazes me how this woman keeps on slaying and being so succesfull!”

And one joked: “From borrowing someone’s dog to appear on a dog magazine cover to mega muse of high fashion. You did it, Kim!” This fan remembers the hilarious confession in which Kim asked to borrow Paris Hilton or Nicole Richie’s dog in order to pose for a magazine.

“The thing that I like about Kim is that she never stops hustling! Balenciaga and now dolce! Love her,” penned another. Before finally, another user was also teary over the collection: “I cried from how good this was. Wow🖤”.

Fashion icon

Screenshot from #DGSS23 Women’s Fashion Show: #Ciaokim | Dolce & Gabbana YouTube

The 41-year-old is on a roll in terms of becoming a fashion icon. She shows no signs of slowing down.

After also becoming an ambassador for Balenciaga, a designer which the actress is a huge fan of (and that’s no secret), she also starred in their latest campaign. Furthermore, The Kardashians star walked in their couture runway show in Paris earlier this year. This was alongside Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn and Nicole Kidman.

She recently became the face of Stuart Weitzman, as she posed in gorgeous thigh high boots and a black leotard.

Not afraid to change it up, Kim then bleached her brows and went for a completely different look for Interview Magazine. She almost broke the internet again with her derrière, after successfully sending fans into a meltdown for her famous champagne photoshoot in 2014.

It appears the billionaire is expanding her business empire in every way she can, helping to cement the most famous family in the world’s place in Hollywood.

