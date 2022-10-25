Kim Kardashian speaks out against ex Kanye in support of Jewish community











Kim Kardashian sent an impassioned message showing her support for the Jewish community following a series of controversial comments by her ex Kanye West.

Rapper Kanye, who now goes by Ye, has come under fire recently for things he’s been posting about Jewish people.

His antisemitic “death con 3” comments have seen him suspended from Twitter and Instagram and dropped by companies, including Balenciaga.

And the things he’s been saying don’t sit right with his ex-wife.

Kim speaks out

Kim took to social media to show support for people of the Jewish faith.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Hate speech is never OK or excusable.

“I stand together with the Jewish community and call on the terrible violence and hateful rhetoric towards them to come to an immediate end.”

Kris, Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian all posted the same message of support, which read: “I support my Jewish friends and the Jewish people.”

Kanye stands by what he said

In a recent interview with Piers Morgan for TalkTV, Kanye said he was not sorry for his tweets, although he did apologize for the hurt he’d caused.

Piers asked him: “Racism is racism, and you know that, don’t you?”

Kanye replied: “Yeah, obviously. That’s why I said it. I fought fire with fire. I’m not here to get hosed down. It’s a different type of freedom fighter.”

Despite saying he was not sorry for what he said, he did later apologize to anyone who was hurt by his statement.

He said: “I will say I’m sorry for the people that I hurt with the Defcon comment, the confusion that I caused.

“I felt like I caused hurt and confusion. And I’m sorry for the families of the people that had nothing to do with the trauma that I have been through.”

He then added: “I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now.’

“And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments.”

Kanye claims backlash proves his theory

Following the news that Balenciaga had ended its partnership with him, Kanye shrugged off the controversy surrounding him.

He also insisted he can’t be canceled and claimed the backlash he’s receiving proves the sort of stuff he’s been saying.

Speaking to TMZ as he left daughter North’s basketball game, he said of the Balenciaga dumping: “I ain’t lose no money, they never paid me nothing.”

He went on: “I want to talk about the Jewish comment, it’s actually proven the exact point that I made.”

Kanye claimed people had been asked to stop working with him and that some were trying to “mute” him.

