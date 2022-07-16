











Kim Kardashian took a trip down memory lane as she recreated an adorable beach snap with her kids. And it showed just how much they’ve grown up in the last few years!

Kim has four adorable children with her ex-husband Kanye West: North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three. The proud mother regularly shares snippets from her family life on social media.

And in one of her latest offerings, Kim shared a gorgeous picture of herself sitting on the beach with her brood. Taking to her stories, she shared it side-by-side with a very similar snap from 2019.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Kim Kardashian’s latest family pic

On July 13, Kim posted a series of family photos on her Instagram and captioned them “LIFE”.

Kim sits with Chicago and Psalm sitting on her lap, while Saint and North pose at her side. In other photos, North is seen trying to give Kim a piggyback and the family lark about in the sand before posting in front of the sunset.

According to E! News, Kim and her kids were on a trip to Turks and Caicos in order to celebrate Khloe’s 38th birthday when the snaps were taken.

Fans can’t get enough

Fans soon flooded Kim’s comment section with gushing messages. Many pointed out the similarity between Kim and her second daughter, Chicago, commenting things like: “Chichi is your twin” and “Chichi is literally a mini Kim”.

Others wrote: “The pic is so beautiful!” and “So beautiful and precious!”

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

Things have changed a lot in three years

Kim and the kids posed for some very similar pics back in August 2019.

With the kids sitting in the same order as her recent update, Kim wrote at the time: “Bahamas Pics Coming Up! I thought taking a pic with three kids was hard OMG this is almost impossible!”

Looking back at this picture shows how much the little ones have grown.

The Kardashian-Jenners were documenting their lives through pictures and home videos long before they landed their hit reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Thanks to social media and their latest show, The Kardashians, we get to see practically every moment of their lives and we can’t get enough of it!