Kim Kardashian stomping her way into fashion future with iconic silver chaps











Kim Kardashian unveiled a ‘next level’ outfit as she takes inspiration from her 90s collection with Dolce & Gabbana in Milan – silver metallic chaps.

The past few days were a week full of accomplishments for the reality star. Celebrating being the new muse for Italian luxury brand Dolce & Gabbana, Kim Kardashian debuted a new hairstyle that has taken fans back to the golden age of the ’90s. She’s also still slaying on the fashion front.

Kim isn’t the type to follow the trends, she makes them.

Though 00s nostalgia has been hitting many of us, the popular star went back a few years earlier to bring on the futuristic fashion that took over the late 90s. Of course, the 41-year-old couldn’t help but show off her hourglass figure.

D&G chaps and a new hairstyle for Kim Kardashian

The brunette days are over for the reality star. On September 26, Kim took to Instagram to debut a new hairstyle. She also showed off her curves in silver Dolce & Gabbana chaps and a low corset. She wore chaps over top of her metallic jeans, most likely enhancing her famous asset.

Dark roots showing, Kim also sported her famous ash blonde colored hair. This time, the mogul decided to bring the ‘1998’ vibes, as her hair hung below her shoulders with curled ends, a sweeping fringe and lots of volume.

Accumulating over a million likes in under five hours, the 41-year-old simply captioned: “1998.”

Days after the world witnessed Kim’s iconic debut in the luxurious household brand, many Kardashian fans began to throw compliments at the star. Naturally, they commented on Kim’s unique fit after The Kardashians star introduced D&G’s latest fashion collection for Spring/Summer 2023.

A fan wrote: “Looks like a doll.”

“SpongeBob when he went to the future,” a second fan joked.

Another follower said: “One of my fave looks ever!!! This is next level.”

Khloé also left a comment for her sister, saying “stomp stomp” as their cousin Olivia Pierson said to be “obsessed with this fit”.

The stairs are not Kardashian-approved

A momentum, but make it the Fashion Week edition. Kim is known to going to extreme lengths when it comes to fitting into the latest household brands. But hips don’t lie.

Though her sister Khloé opted for a more relaxed dress for the after-party, Kim shone the most with a sparkling silver D&G gown with a laced corset.

Sharing her experience through her Instagram account, the star shared a hilarious video where she is forced to jump up the stairs due to her corset being too tight for her to be able to walk properly.

