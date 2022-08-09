











Yeezys, Balenciaga and Dolce & Gabbana: just three of the huge, well-respected brands that Kim has worn in the past year and further back in history. But when she hinted that she’s working with Beats By Dr Dre, fans were shook.

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram on August 9th to reveal that she is working with the biggest portable sound system companies ever. She is seen in a video wearing earphones for a shoot with her blonde hair scraped back.

She didn’t reveal much, simply captioning the post with a headphones emoji and tagging @beatsbydre. In the first potential collaboration she’s done with a digital company, her followers are ecstatic about the video snippet.

Kim teases Beats collaboration

Kim posted a teaser video of her Beats collab four times, leaving fans confused. In the clip, she is seen having an earphone placed into her ear while a make-up artist fixes up her glam for what appears to be a shoot.

The post was uploaded to both her Instagram feed and stories on August 9th, receiving over 800K likes in just eight hours. Beats has also shared the same video to their social media, pinning the partnership to the top of their page.

Kim is just one of several celebrities who have worked closely with Beats by Dre. In recent months, Santan Dave, Lil Baby and Naomi Osaka have showcased their talents on the brand’s social media pages.

She was spotted with ‘secret’ earphones

Kim was first spotted with unreleased Beats earphones in October 2021. She got her hands (or rather, her ears) on the Beats Fit Pro earbuds in the never-before-seen Apple product before they were launched in November.

She wore a purple pair of the earphones while out in Los Angeles, California. Basketball star LeBron James was also spotted wearing Beats Studio Pros before they were officially released to the public.

Apple bought Beats Electronics in 2014 and makes the Android friendly headphones alongside its own AirPods range. Now, Kim has gone one step further than just wearing them and is now working closely with the brand!

‘Finally they are here’

When the reality TV star dropped her ‘Kim x Beats’ collaboration on Instagram, fans were ecstatic. Beats by Dre were excited themselves, tagging Kim Kardashian on their social media post not one, not twice, but three times.

Allison Statter commented on the post, writing: “Finally they are here!!!”

Another from Chris Appleton said: “Yes Kim x Beats 🔥🔥🔥.”

One simply said they are “so excited”, with fellow fans agreeing that they cannot wait for the Beats by Dre release. However, there were a few who are confused about the collaboration as she isn’t a music artist.

“What do Beats or music have to do with Kim Kardashian? I’m confused, aren’t Beats supposed to be collaborating with musicians, that is what really sells, and is what convinced me to buy the original Beats by Dr Dre in 2011”, wrote a fan.

