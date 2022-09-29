









Kim Kardashian is a whole fashionista and thriving in her fashion era. The reality star is having the best time at Milan Fashion Week as the long-lost fifth Cheetah Girl.

Earlier this week, The Kardashians star made her runway debut with Dolce & Gabbana designers Stefano Gabbana and Domenico Dolce during Milan Fashion Week. The 41-year-old helped design the brand’s latest SS23 collection and became its latest brand ambassador.

The brand called the reality star their “muse” for the latest collaboration.

Over the past few days, Kim has shared nostalgic looks from the 90s on her social media accounts. After appearing futuristic with silver chaps, the star now embraced the wild side.

Kim Kardashian is a ‘Cheetah Girl’

On September 29, Kim took to Instagram to share more snapshots from her busy week in Milan as Dolce & Gabbana’s newest brand ambassador. Kim Kardashian is now a cheetah girl.

The 41-year-old rocked a head-to-toe D&G look, wearing a full-on cheetah print matching with the background. The reality star wore the outfit on her way to dinner on Sunday in the Italian city.

She wore cheetah print tights, with matching boots (this time no pantaboots), added a corset and topped it all off with a furry coat. Of course, her bag and gloves matched the entire fit.

From “cheetahlicious” to endless emojis, fans couldn’t get enough of the outfit. Her followers complimented the reality star. It’s clear she understood the assignment.

A follower wrote: “When the carpet matches the drapes…”

“She knows what’s up,” said another fan.

A third fan claimed: “It’s cheetahlicious.”

Is Cheetah making a comeback this year?

A Dole & Gabbana muse: Ciao Kim

Kim has entered the world of haute couture. Seeing the success of her own brand SKIMS, she has partnered with high-end brands such as Balenciaga, Stuart Weitzman, and now D&G.

This has been a great opportunity for the mogul to experiment with her style, following a divorce from rapper Kanye West, who was credited for “revolutionizing” her wardrobe.

Earlier this week, Kim made her debut by showcasing her collaboration with the famous brand. The color palette included black and metallic looks, as well as leopard prints.

While a black and white video with Kim eating spaghetti played in the background with paparazzi sounds, the models spelled out her name in bold letters.

In a message of gratitude to the brand, she captioned: “Never could I have imagined as a young girl watching Linda Evangelista & Monica Bellucci on the D & G runways that I would be creative directing a collection & show with D & G for Milan fashion week. I will never forget this moment & this experience. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

