











Kim’s venture into the modelling world has the public wondering if there’s space for two Vogue stars in the Kardashian empire. Though the Kardashians have occupied magazine covers for years, Kendall Jenner is the known model of the family. But is that about to change?

As a new season of The Kardashian’s is set for Hulu and Disney+, Kim’s entrepreneurial spirits are high, using her time to gain modelling experience. We’re not just talking about modelling for her own brands, but on iconic photoshoots.

We’ve seen the star on multiple magazine covers, and some of the big names we can assume are up Kendall’s street.

However, as Kim finds herself after her split from Kanye West, and with new man Pete Davidson – is there a new model in the family?

Kim Kardashian’s first Vogue cover was with ex-husband Kanye

Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage

In the latest The Kardashians season, Kim received the honour of modelling for the March cover of US Vogue.

But the opportunity came with a price, beating her younger sister out of the job. Kim and Kris found out together, and both were unsure how to break the news to Kendall.

The mum-of-four even admitted in the show she would have “murdered” her sister to get the cover earlier in her career. (Joking, we’re sure). But it seems she didn’t need to fight her way to get the Vogue cover this time.

Not only that, it wasn’t her first time on the cover. Kim’s first Vogue cover shoot was with ex-husband Kanye West (now Ye), in April 2014. The beauty mogul bagged her solo cover for the May 2019 issue as well.

For Kim’s ninth Vogue cover in 2019, the magazine received backlash from readers. They apparently wanted more “models” over “reality stars” on the glossy pages, writes the Mail online.

Kim storms the Paris runway

However, some of Kim Kardashian’s modelling endeavours have been met with criticism. This includes her recent Balenciaga’s runway debut at Paris Fashion Week. Fans are still not a fan of her poots (pant boots), according to Screen Rant.

The reality star, who took mum Kris Kenner and daughter North West along with her, jetted off to Paris for couture fashion week.

Kim, alongside Christine Quinn, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman, walked the catwalk for the brand, who she is an ambassador for.

Though her professional relationship with Balenciaga started sooner than this year, she trended back in 2021 at the Met Gala wearing a full covered black masked look.

Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner has been on the modelling scene for years

Kim’s modelling catalogue is nothing compared to Kendall’s, the younger sister’s first dabble in the industry came in 2010. Mum Kris booked the then 15-year-old with a meeting at Wilhelmina Models. However, a year later the young sibling stormed out of a coaching session organised by Kim. She said she felt frustrated with how it was going.

Kendall went as far as claiming Kim was trying to live out her own modelling fantasy through her, reports Refinery29. She said: “Kim originally wanted to do runway but she was too short for it, so I thinking she’s taking her fantasy out on me.”

Three years later, Kendall had been in campaigns and covers for Sherri Hill, Forever 21, Teen Vogue and Seventeen – an incredible feat.

Jenner quickly rose through the ranks of the modelling world, and became the highest paid supermodel in 2018, earning $22.5 million a year.

Kendall says her family reality show made it ‘harder’

Though her success was outwardly evident, Jenner revealed she struggled to initially get work. Many accused her not earning her position because of her family connections. But Kendall claimed this made it harder for her as “nobody wanted to hire me”.

In the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode, she also explained she was offended people assumed she didn’t work hard enough to get what she has achieved.

She said: “I went to every single casting, ran all over not only New York City but all over Europe trying to get a job and make my way.”

The star even went as far as leaving out her last name from her portfolio in order to secure work.

Backlash over background

Although, she has received some backlash over her comments. In 2018, Kendall told Love Magazine she was “super selective” over which shows she’d book. She told them she wouldn’t be “one of those girls” who would do 30 shows a season or “whatever the f*** those girls do”. This rubbed other models up the wrong way.

Amber Witcomb, Jac Jagaciak and Daria Strokous called the reality star out on social media over her comments.

Strokous penned on Instagram Stories at the time: “Whatever the f*** those girls do’ is do their very best to make their way up and try to make some money so that they can provide for themselves and their families.”

Teddy Quinlivan jumped in to say some models are in debt to their agencies over fees, headshots and other expenses. They wrote: “Models don’t just come from Calabasas…they come from Somalia, the Siberian Tundra, a rural village in China, a trailer park in Tennessee.”

Kendall later took to Twitter to respond to the backlash. She said: “My words were twisted & taken out of context. I want to be clear. The respect that I have for my peers is immeasurable!”

Kim and Kendall Vogue-off

Photo by Kevin Tachman/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

But no matter how Jenner achieved her model status, her success has been undeniable. The reality star/ supermodel has worked with Versace, Marc Jacobs and Burberry. She has walked through the fashion capitals, Milan and Paris. Her runway looks have been met with less criticism than Kim’s. The star has found the approval of fashion legend Donatella Versace.

Though Kim snagged Kendall’s vogue cover, the younger sister still beats her in that department. Whilst Kim has 10 Vogue covers in total (including Vogue shoots in other countries), Kendall has thirteen. The younger sibling also regularly appears in the magazine, as well as doing work for Teen Vogue.

Kendall smashed it in 2016 after bagging seven Vogue covers, including four in October alone for Japan, Australia, Germany and Spain.

It’s clear both sisters aren’t slowing down anytime soon, and besides isn’t healthy competition a good thing. With a ‘Momager’ like Kris, neither sister has to worry about finding work.

